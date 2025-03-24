Philips convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025

March 24, 2025



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced it has convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2025 and published the agenda with explanatory notes.



As previously announced, the agenda includes:





Proposal to appoint Mr Bob White (American, 1962) as a new member of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 8, 2025.

Proposals to re-appoint Ms Indra Nooyi (American, 1955) and Ms Chua Sock Koong (Singaporean, 1957) as members of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 8, 2025.

Proposal to re-appoint Mr Marnix van Ginneken (Dutch, 1973) as a member of the Philips Board of Management, with effect from May 8, 2025.



The agenda furthermore includes a number of recurring items, such as the 2024 Remuneration Report as included in the Annual Report 2024 (advisory vote), and the proposals to adopt the company’s financial statements and dividend.



The AGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam, Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, Amsterdam on Thursday, May 8, 2025, beginning at 14:00 CET.



The complete agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2024 (which was published on February 21, 2025), the binding nominations and other information relevant for the AGM have been published here.

For further information, please contact:





Michael Fuchs

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 61486 9261

E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com



Dorin Danu

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18.0 billion and employs approximately 67,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.



Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

