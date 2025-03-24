SATO residents increasingly satisfied

SATO Corporation, Press release 24 March 2025 at 10:00 am

“Good value for money, quick response to problems, smooth customer service, ease of renting, pet-friendliness” – these are just some of the things highlighted in feedback from SATO’s customer satisfaction survey. SATO began measuring customers’ likelihood of recommending the company (NPS) in 2018, and the most recent results are the best in SATO’s history.

In the 2024 customer satisfaction surveys, SATO’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the experience during living rose from 23 to 27, while the NPS measuring various customer service situations increased from 53 to 57. The first figure reflects the overall experience during living in a SATOhome, while the second is based on residents’ feedback at different points of contact, such as customer service calls, service visits from House Experts, or apartment showings. SATO’s digital services were also included in the measurement for the first time.

“It’s wonderful to see that our residents feel at home and that satisfaction levels are rising. What’s especially encouraging is that our customers feel heard and acknowledged when they reach out to us. They truly value the presence and helpfulness of our own House Experts, and we receive a great deal of positive feedback about them in the open-ended responses. At their best, our professionals were able to assist residents with everyday challenges within just a few hours,” says Annina Rautio, Customer Experience Manager at SATO.

New encounter experience metric introduced

The customer experience in rental housing is shaped by many factors – from how well the home functions and the moving-in process to various customer interactions, both face-to-face and via digital channels. Improving the customer experience is one of the core priorities in SATO’s strategy, and development initiatives and their results are carefully analysed.

In 2024, SATO began taking a deeper look beyond just willingness to recommend, focusing more closely on the experience of each interaction and how to measure it. “It makes a huge difference how well and how consistently we’re able to connect with our residents in their everyday lives. That’s why we introduced an encounter experience metric, which helps us understand the emotional impression we leave behind. The first year’s results were excellent: on a scale from 1 to 5, our residents rated their encounter experience at an impressive 4.0,” says Rautio.

Consistency is key

In open feedback, residents praised the ease of renting, friendly customer service, value for money, location and comfort of the homes, as well as SATO staff’s quick response to problems and their ability to support residents even in challenging situations.

“Our customers are appreciating the very things we’ve been focusing on over the past few years. At the same time, when looking at the areas where feedback was more negative, there’s a lot of overlap. It’s clear that we must continue striving for consistent service quality so that we can succeed equally well in every encounter,” Rautio continues.

Developing the customer experience is not about fixing individual issues – it requires a holistic approach. “A customer’s experience depends on their overall impression of us, how well we deliver on the promises made at the time of renting, and whether we can meet or even exceed expectations throughout their time living in their SATOhome. We’re on the right path, but there’s still work to be done. Feedback tells us exactly where to focus so we can deliver an even more consistent service experience for our current and future residents,” Rautio concludes.

***

What is NPS?

Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures how likely customers are to recommend a company, is a common method for assessing customer experience. NPS results range from -100 to +100.

For more information, please contact:

Annina Rautio, Customer Experience Manager, firstname.lasname@sato.fi

For media inquiries, please contact:

Terhi Jokinen, Senior Communications Manager, p. 020 134 4307, firstname.lasname@sato.fi



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en