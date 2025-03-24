Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 17 March 2025 – 21 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,770,00016.3328,865,800
17 March 2025180,00016.803,024,000
18 March 2025180,00016.673,000,600
19 March 2025180,00016.773,018,600
20 March 2025170,00016.662,832,200
21 March 2025170,00016.622,825,400
Total, week number 12880,00016.7114,700,800
Accumulated under the program2,650,00016.4743,566,600

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 96,069,230 own shares corresponding to 6.23 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

