CoinEx Global Fulfills CSR Commitment Through Charity Starlink Program in Sukamakmur and Sukajaya Villages

JONGGOL, West Java, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Global, a leading cryptocurrency company, carried out its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities on March 17 and 18, 2025, in two villages located in Jonggol, West Java. This initiative is part of the CoinEx Charity Starlink program, which aims to provide free internet access via Starlink to underserved villages while also distributing essential food supplies to the local communities.

On March 17, 2025, CoinEx visited Sukamakmur Village, followed by Sukajaya Village on March 18, 2025. Both events were attended by Alex J. Rumondor, CoinEx’s Country Manager in Indonesia, and were welcomed by the village heads of Sukamakmur and Sukajaya, along with their local teams. The handover of aid and the installation of Starlink services took place at 1:00 PM WIB in each village, followed by a group photo session as a symbol of positive collaboration between CoinEx Global and the local communities.

Free Internet Access for Sukamakmur and Sukajaya Villages

The Charity Starlink Program is an initiative by CoinEx Global to provide fast and stable internet access to remote areas. By installing Starlink internet services, CoinEx aims to improve the quality of life for villagers by expanding access to information, creating new educational and job opportunities, and fostering economic development.

Alex J. Rumondor, Country Manager of CoinEx Indonesia, stated,

“We recognize that internet access is a fundamental necessity in today’s digital era. The Charity Starlink Program reflects our commitment to benefiting communities in isolated regions. With the installation of Starlink services in Sukamakmur and Sukajaya Villages, we hope that residents can leverage technology to drive their progress.”

Distribution of Basic Necessities as a Form of Social Care

In addition to installing Starlink internet, CoinEx Global also distributed essential food supplies to residents of both villages. This aid was provided to help ease the burden of those in need, especially amid economic challenges.

“The food aid we provide is a reflection of our concern for community welfare. We hope this initiative will help residents meet their basic needs,” said Alex.





Commitment to Ongoing CSR Programs

This initiative is part of CoinEx Global’s broader CSR program, which not only focuses on technology but also aims to improve social welfare across the globe. The Charity Starlink Program has been implemented in various remote areas and will continue to expand to benefit more underprivileged communities.





“At CoinEx, we believe that technology can unlock significant opportunities for communities with limited access. By providing internet access, we are not only delivering technology but also creating new opportunities for people to grow and thrive,” added Alex.

Founded in 2022, CoinEx Charity has always upheld the mission of “Making the World a Better Place.” The organization focuses on educational equity, medical support, disaster relief, and infrastructure improvement, striving to empower global public welfare through blockchain technology.

To date, CoinEx Charity has launched over a hundred philanthropic initiatives across multiple countries, covering areas such as charitable donations, school construction, medical missions, nutritional assistance, and technology education. These efforts have benefited hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

One of its flagship programs — the “Charity Starlink Initiative” — has successfully deployed Starlink satellite internet systems in underconnected regions across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The program bridges the digital divide in remote communities, enabling access to the world, and unlocking opportunities in education and employment. It has earned widespread recognition from local governments and communities.

CoinEx firmly believes that the value of technology lies not only in improving efficiency and enabling seamless transactions, but also in advancing global public welfare and promoting sustainable social development. Through CoinEx Charity, the platform is turning its vision of “bridging hope” into reality, continuously delivering warmth and trust through meaningful actions.

