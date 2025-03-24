Prosafe SE: Operational update – February 2025





24 March - Fleet utilisation for February 2025 was 57 per cent.

Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia operated at full capacity during this period, achieving 100 per cent utilisation. Safe Eurus achieved a utilisation rate of 98 per cent.

Safe Caledonia has commenced reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilise to the Captain Field, UK, within June 2025.

Safe Boreas is in Norway preparing for relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing between mid-November 2025 and mid-February 2026.

The sale of Safe Concordia is completed, and the vessel was transferred to the new owner on March 13, 2025.

Safe Scandinavia remains laid up in Norway.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

