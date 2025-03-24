Intermediate Capital Group plc: Notification of Major Holdings (Correction)

Intermediate Capital Group plc

24 March 2025

Notification of Major Holdings (Correction)

On 20 March 2025, it was announced that JPMorgan Chase & Co. had notified Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company") that its holding had increased above the minimum threshold for notification.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. subsequently notified the Company on 21 March 2025 that the last notification it provided to the Company had been retracted.

Accordingly, the TR1 notification published on 20 March 2025 should be disregarded and shareholders should instead refer to the TR1 notification published on 20 November 2024.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344