Brazil Potash Awards Vegetation Management Contract for Autazes Project Site Preparation

Critical milestone for site preparation at Brazil's largest potash project

Environmental compliance maintained through IPAAM-approved processes

Strategic advancement toward Brazil's agricultural supply security



MANAUS, Brazil, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a developer and builder of Brazil’s largest potash fertilizer project, through its subsidiary Potássio do Brasil Ltda. (“Potássio do Brasil”), today announced the signing of a key vegetation management contract for site preparation at its Autazes Potash Project in Amazonas state. The contract covers critical ground preparation activities, transportation, and materials management required to advance the project toward construction.

Work will be executed through a series of service orders that will authorize various work fronts based on Brazil Potash's comprehensive environmental management program. Each order will detail the activities, areas involved, and physical and financial schedule for that stage of work.

The contract has been awarded to GRS Ambiental e Logística (GRS), an Autazes-based firm with extensive experience in environmental management across Amazonas, Pará, and Mato Grosso states. GRS has successfully served numerous notable corporate clients, various municipal agencies and construction firms throughout Brazil. The company's technical team brings significant expertise in vegetation management, environmental activities, sanitation, equipment rental, and land preparation.

The initial service order will focus on vegetation management in the mine, road, port, and processing plant areas. All vegetation management activities on low-growth farm ground are being conducted in full compliance with the project's approved environmental licenses, which have been reviewed and authorized by the Amazonas Environmental Protection Institute (IPAAM) through Specific Environmental Licenses for all project areas.

"This contract represents another significant step forward in the development of the Autazes Project," said Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil. "We're particularly pleased to engage a local contractor with a commitment to hire from within the community. The 22-person team will prioritize local labor, creating important economic opportunities for residents of Autazes and surrounding areas."

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

