Next Hydrogen Announces Strategic Partnership with Sungrow Hydrogen

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“Next Hydrogen” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NXH, OTC:NXHSF) is pleased to announce a wide-ranging cooperation agreement with Sungrow Hydrogen Sci&Tech. Co. Ltd. (“Sungrow Hydrogen”) to accelerate the commercialization and scale-up of its innovative water electrolysis technology.

Under this agreement, Next Hydrogen will leverage Sungrow Hydrogen’s existing 3GW manufacturing facility to deliver on large volume orders starting in 2026 while ensuring continued control over the Company’s Intellectual Property and the design of its electrolyzers. Sungrow Hydrogen will also provide associated Balance of Plant systems, enhancing supply chain efficiency and cost competitiveness.

Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on co-development and cross-selling opportunities to offer customers a broader range of green hydrogen solutions to decarbonize ammonia, aviation fuels, refinery, steel and transportation industries.

Next Hydrogen will continue its research and development activities in Canada. To support both Global and North American market requirements, Next Hydrogen and Sungrow Hydrogen are also exploring expanding Next Hydrogen’s North American manufacturing footprint. This approach ensures localized production capabilities while maintaining supply chain flexibility and compliance with evolving regional clean energy policies.

“Sungrow Hydrogen is one of the largest water electrolyzer companies globally, with a dominant market share in China and strong backing from its parent company, which was recently rated No. 1 for bankability by Bloomberg NEF,” said Raveel Afzaal, President & CEO of Next Hydrogen. “By leveraging Sungrow Hydrogen as an OEM partner, we can accelerate our path to market and efficiently scale production to meet demand for large-scale green hydrogen projects.”

“Next Hydrogen has developed an innovative electrolyzer design optimized for direct connection to renewables,” said Mr. Peng Chaocai, VP of Sungrow and Chairman of Sungrow Hydrogen. “We will apply our technical innovation, commercialization and manufacturing expertise to help scale production, while also leveraging Next Hydrogen’s deep knowledge of the North American market. Together, we will combine our expertise in water electrolysis to deliver the best products at the best price, driving large-scale adoption of green hydrogen worldwide.”

This strategic partnership positions both companies to accelerate the transition to green hydrogen, providing scalable, cost-effective solutions to support global clean energy goals.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of water electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as a green energy source or a green industrial feedstock. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. For further information: www.nexthydrogen.com

About Sungrow Hydrogen.

Sungrow Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Sungrow (Stock Code: 300274), specializes in water electrolysis technology for hydrogen production. Its main products include PWM hydrogen production power supply, ALK electrolyzer, PEM electrolyzer, gas-liquid separation system, hydrogen purification equipment. Sungrow Hydrogen is committed to providing “efficient, intelligent, safe” flexible green hydrogen production system solutions. With a highly professional R&D team, the company has filed over 480 patents as well as copyright certificates, and participated in industry standard-setting. It has constructed a state-of-the-art 30MW water electrolysis hydrogen production empirical platform and established a key materials and product research center in China, as well as the Sungrow European Research Institute in Germany. Additionally, Sungrow Hydrogen owns a world-class intelligent manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of 3GW. Sungrow Hydrogen, guided by its value proposition of “Bridge to the ultimate energy,” leads in flexible green hydrogen production and electro-hydrogen integration technologies, creating significant value for global clients.

Next Hydrogen Contact Information

Raveel Afzaal, President and Chief Executive Officer

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Email: rafzaal@nexthydrogen.com

Phone: 647-961-6620

www.nexthydrogen.com

Sungrow Hydrogen Contact Information

Email: hydrogen@sungrowpower.com

Phone: +86-0551-65323120

en.sungrowpower.com



