Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Subsidiary MEME Coins Inc. Acquires 1 Billion DOG Tokens from Tipestry, Inc.

MESQUITE, NV, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

March 24, 2025 Mesquite, NV Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: CBDS) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, MEME Coins Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement with Tipestry, Inc. for the acquisition of One Billion (1,000,000,000) Dogecoin Cash (DOG) tokens. Under the terms of the agreement, MEME Coins Inc. will issue 500,000 preferred shares of Meme Coins, Inc. stock, each with a par value of $20.00, to Tipestry, Inc. in exchange for full ownership and control of the DOG tokens. The tokens will be transferred to a dedicated digital wallet established by Tipestry for this purpose, with all access credentials and ownership rights assigned exclusively to MEME.

“This agreement represents a strategic milestone for MEME Coins Inc. and Dogecoin Cash, Inc. as a whole,” said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. “By securing a significant volume of DOG tokens, we are strengthening our position within the digital asset ecosystem and enhancing the long-term value proposition of our crypto portfolio.This transaction involves no dilution to existing common shareholders of Dogecoin Cash, Inc., thereby preserving shareholder equity and maintaining the integrity of the company’s capital structure.This is the third acquisition of $DOG, bringing our holdings up to 2,020,000,000 $DOG”.

Tipestry, Inc. has agreed to transfer all associated rights, title, and control of the DOG token wallet to MEME Coins Inc., with the exchange to be completed upon the mutual fulfillment of obligations.

The agreement was executed on March 12, 2025, and is governed by the laws of the State of Colorado, with binding arbitration provisions for dispute resolution.

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. remains committed to expanding its blockchain-related initiatives and looks forward to continued innovation and collaboration across the decentralized finance landscape.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (CBDS)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as blockchain innovation. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.

Core Business Segments

CBDS focuses on cannabis telemedicine, developing and commercializing cannabis-based products, including CBD-infused wellness solutions, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical-grade formulations. The company seeks to expand its product portfolio through strategic licensing agreements, research partnerships, and acquisitions in the cannabis industry.

Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion:

Recognizing the growing importance of blockchain technology and DeFi, CBDS explores innovative applications in tokenization, smart contracts, and decentralized finance protocols.

The company is developing blockchain-powered solutions aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in cannabis supply chains and financial transactions.

As part of its digital asset strategy, Dogecoin Cash, Inc.continues to assess potential utility tokens, NFTs, and other crypto-related ventures that align with its long-term vision.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Acquisitions & Partnerships: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. actively seeks strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand its influence in both the cannabis and blockchain industries.

Regulatory Compliance & Innovation: The company remains committed to operating within regulatory frameworks while leveraging emerging technologies to drive efficiency and growth.

Market Expansion & Investor Relations: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. aims to broaden its investor base and enhance shareholder value by expanding market penetration and diversifying revenue streams.

As the cannabis and blockchain markets continue to evolve, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. positions itself as a forward-thinking company, bridging the gap between natural wellness and decentralized finance. The company's long-term vision involves leveraging blockchain for real-world applications, including traceability in the cannabis industry, DeFi lending solutions, and digital payment integrations.

For the latest updates and investor details, visit www.cbds.com. For information on risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s SEC filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC.

Contact Information: info@cbds.com

Follow CBDS on X: https://x.com/DogeCoinCash,Inc.











