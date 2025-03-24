Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Speak at Uncorrelated Puerto Rico on April 1st

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company today announced that its CEO and Chairman, Jay Madhu, will participate as a panelist at the Uncorrelated Puerto Rico summit, taking place March 30th - April 1st at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Panel: Sustainable Profits: Impact Investing in the Caribbean

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 11:55 AM (CDT)

Location: Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, San Juan, PR

Uncorrelated Puerto Rico

Uncorrelated Puerto Rico is expected to host over 300 LPs, fund managers, allocators and startup leaders, and will feature deep-dive sessions on emerging markets and direct investment opportunities. Oxbridge / SurancePlus CEO Jay Madhu will join global and regional leaders to explore how private capital is being deployed into high-return, alternative strategies. The discussion will include SurancePlus' innovative approach to tokenizing reinsurance contracts - offering uncorrelated, high-yield investment opportunities.

For the first time, investors can gain access to the SurancePlus offering by choosing their preferred risk-return profile with two distinct tokenized reinsurance offerings:



EtaCat Re – 20% Annual Targeted Return (Balanced Yield)

ZetaCat Re – 42% Annual Targeted Return (High Yield)

Invest now at SurancePlus.com/invest

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented, “Uncorrelated Puerto Rico is a valuable platform to connect with allocators, family offices and investors seeking differentiated opportunities. Through tokenized reinsurance, we have opened access to a traditionally exclusive asset class - offering global investors exposure to high-yield opportunities backed by blockchain infrastructure, regulatory compliance and real-world utility.”

Meet Oxbridge / SurancePlus at Uncorrelated Puerto Rico

Investors and potential partners interested in Oxbridge and SurancePlus' tokenized reinsurance offerings are encouraged to connect with the team during the event. Contact details are provided below.

Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the EtaCat Re or ZetaCat Re tokenenized reinsurance securities (the “Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.