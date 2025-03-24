House of Doge Announces Launch of “The Official Dogecoin Reserve”

MIAMI, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge , the newly formed corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation focused on making Dogecoin ($DOGE - Doing Only Good Everyday) a widely accepted, decentralized currency for everyday transactions, has announced the launch of its Official Dogecoin Reserve—a significant step toward positioning Dogecoin as a mainstream global payment solution. To inaugurate the Reserve, the Reserve has purchased 10 million Dogecoin, at its current market price, reinforcing its commitment to the coin’s long-term viability and stability as a currency.

House of Doge is swiftly building the framework necessary for Dogecoin to be a true global currency and payment solution. With the launch of a Dogecoin Reserve, House of Doge is working to address a key challenge that has historically hindered digital currencies from being commonplace in everyday payment—transaction lag times. Through the launch of the Reserve, and an initial 10 million Dogecoin purchase, House of Doge is creating a proof of concept to show that Dogecoin can facilitate seamless and efficient transactions.

The launch of the Dogecoin Reserve is a major step in House of Doge’s vision to make Dogecoin a fast and reliable payment option for businesses and shoppers everywhere. With innovative technology, merchants will be able to accept Dogecoin payments instantly at checkout, avoiding the usual wait times tied to blockchain transactions, yielding the same confidence in Dogecoin as with traditional payment methods.

It’s a win-win: merchants get paid securely every time, and Dogecoin becomes an easy, dependable choice for daily purchases. We are building a payment network that’s quick, trustworthy, and scalable for global use.

“With a strategic reserve, House of Doge is laying the foundation for a payments ecosystem that ensures liquidity, stability, and reliability,” said Michael Galloro, Member of the Board-Elect of House of Doge. “By maintaining a reserve, we can bridge the gap between transaction processing times and real-world usability, making Dogecoin extremely practical for everyday purchases.”

Why Dogecoin is Poised to Be a Currency for the World

Low Transaction Fees:

Dogecoin offers substantially lower transaction costs compared to legacy payment modalities and interchange, making it a cost-effective alternative for merchants.

Dogecoin offers substantially lower transaction costs compared to legacy payment modalities and interchange, making it a cost-effective alternative for merchants. Sustainable Supply Model:

Unlike Bitcoin, which has a fixed cap and is often treated as a store of value, Dogecoin’s inflationary model ensures ongoing liquidity and supports everyday use as a true medium of exchange.

Unlike Bitcoin, which has a fixed cap and is often treated as a store of value, Dogecoin’s inflationary model ensures ongoing liquidity and supports everyday use as a true medium of exchange. Broader Incentives: House of Doge aims to introduce reward programs, such as cashback offers and merchant incentives, further driving adoption and engagement in daily commerce.



A Vision Rooted in the Origins of Crypto

House of Doge’s mission is closely aligned with Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision for cryptocurrency as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system—one that is accessible, efficient, and free from centralized control.

Dogecoin has always functioned as a practical and community-driven digital asset. House of Doge builds upon that legacy with a structured framework designed to bring Dogecoin to the forefront of mainstream commerce.

Partnerships That Prove the Concept

In the coming months, House of Doge will announce its first strategic partnerships to showcase Dogecoin’s real-world utility as a global payments solution, with high transaction speeds. Partnerships with acquiring payment platforms will aim to show the scalability of the currency and how Dogecoin payments can gain adoption amongst consumers and merchants alike.

About House of Doge

The House of Doge team believes the future of money is already digital, and with Dogecoin's speed and efficiency, it will become the ideal solution for the modern financial ecosystem. Our team's goal is to make Dogecoin a widely accepted decentralized currency for everyday use, and for Doing Only Good Everyday, worldwide. To achieve this, House of Doge focuses on aggregating Dogecoin liquidity through robust global operations, creating a strategic reserve that will support its seamless use in everyday commerce transactions. We are investing in and building the infrastructure necessary to ensure secure, efficient, and scalable Dogecoin transactions.

About Dogecoin Foundation

The Dogecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to developing open-source technology that enhances Dogecoin’s accessibility and utility as a peer-to-peer digital currency.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Angela Gorman

angela@amwpr.com