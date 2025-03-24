Noah Medical’s Galaxy System Surpasses 5,000 Procedures, Marking a New Era in Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today shared that the company reached a significant milestone by completing 5,000 procedures with its Galaxy System™ in the United States. Dr. Abhinav Agrawal with Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY is credited with performing this milestone procedure. This milestone underscores the rapid adoption of the Galaxy System's advanced, image-integrated robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform for early detection of lung cancer in the United States.

The Galaxy System, developed in collaboration with physicians, offers a unique combination of innovative technologies, including proprietary integrated tomosynthesis (TiLT+™ Technology) with augmented fluoroscopy, a disposable single-use bronchoscope with continuous vision, and a compact design that seamlessly integrates into any bronchoscopy suite.

Recently published results demonstrated the system achieved 100% successful navigation to small lesions in the periphery, 100% tool-in-lesion accuracy, and 89.5 (strict) to 94.7% (intermediate) diagnostic yield ( Saghaie et al., 2024 ). Since its first-in-human trial at Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, Australia and the first procedure performed in the U.S. at the University of Chicago Medicine in early 2023, the Galaxy System has seen swift deployment and acceptance among healthcare providers.

"The Galaxy System has transformed our approach to lung biopsies, providing unparalleled clarity and precision," said Dr. Agrawal of Long Island Jewish Medical Center. "Reaching 5,000 procedures is a testament to its impact on patient care. We are proud to be part of this significant achievement, offering our patients access to this groundbreaking technology."

"We congratulate Dr. Agrawal and the team at Long Island Jewish Medical Center for their commitment to exploring and implementing technology that saves lives through earlier lung cancer diagnosis," said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. "Achieving 5,000 successful cases in the U.S. with the Galaxy System marks an important milestone in our mission to enhance patient care, transform clinical workflows, and shape the future of healthcare."

The Galaxy System is Noah Medical's inaugural commercial robotic system. The company's mission is to deliver adoptable clinical solutions through innovative endoluminal technologies to enhance the quality of life for patients globally.

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next-generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators, and industry leaders bring years of experience from the top robotics, medical device, and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at https://www.noahmed.com/ .

