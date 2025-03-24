Press Release



March 24, 2025



Signify share repurchase period update



Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 147,848 shares in the period March 17 to March 21, 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 21.05 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 3.1 million. Signify will use these repurchased shares to cover obligations arising from Signify’s long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.



The repurchases were made as part of the company’s share repurchase program, which was announced on February 4, 2025. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 978,057 shares for a total consideration of EUR 20.3 million.



Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.



