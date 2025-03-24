Share buy-back program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2025 - March 24, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement42,458549.2323,319,009
March 17, 20253,000550,411,651,234
March 18, 20253,672549,602,018,125
March 19, 20252,817549,051,546,676
March 20, 20253,000543,981,631,948
March 21, 20253,000546,371,639,.118
Total accumulated under the program57,947548.8831,806,110


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 191,342 shares, corresponding to 0.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

