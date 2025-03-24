Wearable Devices to Expand AI-Powered Bio-Signal Intelligence with LMM for Health Monitoring Potential Uses

Yokneam Illit, Israel, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the expansion of its Large Motor Unit Action Potential Model (“LMM”) into new potential markets, such as predictive health monitoring and cognitive state analytics. This development will enable the broadening of bio-signal intelligence applications beyond wearables and will offer businesses and healthcare providers access to real-time physiological insights for monitoring health and wellness conditions.

This announcement follows Wearable Devices’ recent introduction of LMM as a groundbreaking AI-driven bio-signal platform focused on gesture-based control in extended reality (“XR”) and neural interaction with digital devices. The Company’s LMM approach to analyzing muscle activity signals will support the expansion into the field of health monitoring, enabling users to enhance their performance across various domains.

From Passive Monitoring to Proactive Intelligence

Unlike traditional bio-sensors that collect data passively, LMM continuously learns and adapts, turning muscle activity signals from the wrist into actionable insights. The technology is now being evaluated in controlled environments for real-world applications, including:



Predictive Health Monitoring - Detecting hidden patterns in muscle activity that may indicate early signs of health conditions before symptoms appear, revolutionizing preventive diagnostics and digital health tracking.





- Detecting hidden patterns in muscle activity that may indicate early signs of health conditions before symptoms appear, revolutionizing preventive diagnostics and digital health tracking. Cognitive State & Performance Analytics - Monitoring focus, fatigue, and stress levels through muscle tone and micro-movements, optimizing work productivity and mental well-being.





- Monitoring focus, fatigue, and stress levels through muscle tone and micro-movements, optimizing work productivity and mental well-being. Exploring Predictive Analytics - Assessing whether continuous monitoring of neural data can improve AI-driven user behavior predictions.

A Platform for Innovation: Opening LMM to Business Partners

Recognizing the transformative potential of bio-signal intelligence, Wearable Devices is intending to make LMM available to enterprises, researchers, and developers. The Company’s AI-powered bio-signal data platform is expected to enable businesses to:

Develop custom applications tailored to healthcare and sports for athletic performance optimization.



Integrate real-time physiological insights into enterprise solutions to enhance safety, performance, and productivity.



Leverage LMM’s AI engine to continuously refine predictive health and interaction models.

Following the initial evaluation phase, Wearable Devices aims to accelerate commercialization and strategic partnerships across the health sector, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in bio-signal intelligence and neural interface technology.

“We believe LMM represents the next leap in bio-signal intelligence,” said Guy Wagner, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Wearable Devices. “Beyond XR and wearable computing, LMMs will allow us to enter markets that need real-time physiological insights - helping businesses, AI based health platforms, and healthcare providers to gain insights that will transform and personalize their services at scale.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

