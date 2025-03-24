Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 March to Friday 21 March, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|21,532
|260,813,080
|17 March 2025
|800
|12,129.7125
|9,703,770
|18 March 2025
|700
|12,505.1286
|8,753,590
|19 March 2025
|764
|11,495.2618
|8,782,380
|20 March 2025
|800
|11,326.4125
|9,061,130
|21 March 2025
|750
|11,475.9333
|8,606,950
|Total 17-21 March 2025
|3,814
|44,907,820
|Accumulated under the program
|25,346
|305,720,900
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|121,731
|1,504,135,427
|17 March 2025
|4,010
|12,230.5661
|49,044,570
|18 March 2025
|3,510
|12,593.4373
|44,202,965
|19 March 2025
|3,828
|11,683.6259
|44,724,920
|20 March 2025
|4,008
|11,458.8061
|45,926,895
|21 March 2025
|3,758
|11,642.1554
|43,751,220
|Total 17-21 March 2025
|19,114
|227,650,570
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,501
|11,910.1505
|29,787,286
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|143,346
|1,761,573,284
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 25,346 A shares and 258,552 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 24 March, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
