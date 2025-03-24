Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 March to Friday 21 March, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 21,532 260,813,080 17 March 2025 800 12,129.7125 9,703,770 18 March 2025 700 12,505.1286 8,753,590 19 March 2025 764 11,495.2618 8,782,380 20 March 2025 800 11,326.4125 9,061,130 21 March 2025 750 11,475.9333 8,606,950 Total 17-21 March 2025 3,814 44,907,820 Accumulated under the program 25,346 305,720,900 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 121,731 1,504,135,427 17 March 2025 4,010 12,230.5661 49,044,570 18 March 2025 3,510 12,593.4373 44,202,965 19 March 2025 3,828 11,683.6259 44,724,920 20 March 2025 4,008 11,458.8061 45,926,895 21 March 2025 3,758 11,642.1554 43,751,220 Total 17-21 March 2025 19,114 227,650,570 Bought from the Foundation* 2,501 11,910.1505 29,787,286 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 143,346 1,761,573,284

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 25,346 A shares and 258,552 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.





Copenhagen, 24 March, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





