Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).                   
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 March to Friday 21 March, 2025:                                             

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 21,532   260,813,080
17 March 2025 800 12,129.7125 9,703,770
18 March 2025 700 12,505.1286 8,753,590
19 March 2025 764 11,495.2618 8,782,380
20 March 2025 800 11,326.4125 9,061,130
21 March 2025 750 11,475.9333 8,606,950
Total 17-21 March 2025 3,814   44,907,820
Accumulated under the program 25,346   305,720,900
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 121,731   1,504,135,427
17 March 2025 4,010 12,230.5661 49,044,570
18 March 2025 3,510 12,593.4373 44,202,965
19 March 2025 3,828 11,683.6259 44,724,920
20 March 2025 4,008 11,458.8061 45,926,895
21 March 2025 3,758 11,642.1554 43,751,220
Total 17-21 March 2025 19,114   227,650,570
Bought from the Foundation* 2,501 11,910.1505 29,787,286
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 143,346   1,761,573,284

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 25,346 A shares and 258,552 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 24 March, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


