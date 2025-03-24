TransPerfect Acquires Blu Digital Group

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired Blu Digital Group , a leader in digital media services, cloud-based workflow automation, and content distribution technology for the media and entertainment industry. Blu Digital Group will operate as a division of TransPerfect Media, a leading provider of post-production and localization services.

For 18 years, Blu Digital Group has provided digital media services and cloud-based software solutions to streamline content processing, quality control, and distribution for major studios and streaming platforms.

As the company expanded into localization services, the need for additional resources to support clients made identifying a partner with a global footprint and proven technology a priority. Combining TransPerfect Media’s AI-driven localization expertise with Blu Digital Group’s media software and automation solutions sets a new standard for seamless content management and delivery.

With this acquisition, TransPerfect clients will have access to Blu Digital Group’s proprietary SaaS products and automation technologies, including BluConductor™, BluQC™, and BluSpot™. Blu Digital Group’s clients will gain immediate access to TransPerfect’s extensive AI- and human-powered language services as well as the GlobalLink global performance platform, including GlobalLink Media for comprehensive management of subtitling, dubbing, and other multilingual media requirements.

Blu Digital Group will become a division of TransPerfect Media and will continue its core operations and service offerings under the leadership of CEO Paulette Pantoja. Pantoja will join the senior leadership team of TransPerfect Media, ensuring continuity in vision, operations, and strategic growth.

“Our mission has always been to drive efficiency, automation, and innovation in media distribution,” stated Pantoja. “With TransPerfect’s global reach and expertise in localization, we are now positioned to offer an even more powerful solution for the media and entertainment industry.”

TransPerfect President Phil Shawe commented, “While we’re excited to combine Blu Digital’s distribution software with our broader suite of automation tools for film and TV—successful mergers are really about the people. TransPerfect welcomes all Blu Digital team members.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 19 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media .

About Blu Digital Group

Headquartered in Burbank, California, Blu Digital Group is a leading global media technology company with facilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company specializes in end-to-end digital media software and services for the OTT, broadcast, and video streaming industries. Blu Digital Group is renowned for its cloud-based automation software, which simplifies the content distribution process, offering clients enhanced control and visibility over their workflows. Its comprehensive services include mastering, media processing, content distribution, and localization catering to clients in the film, television, and digital media sectors. For more information, visit www.bludigitalgroup.com .