Sensitek and GRTHealth Announce a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Aging-in-Place Solutions in the United States

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensitek, a Cellhub company based in Hicksville, NY, announced a strategic partnership with GRTHealth, a leading healthcare service company focused on eldercare, to distribute its aging-in-place solutions in the U.S. Sensitek will provide Tier 1 5G connectivity and distribution, enabling GRTHealth to expand its senior care technology. GRTHealth’s cloud-based platform integrates multiple monitoring capabilities, helping seniors live independently while giving caregivers and healthcare providers real-time insights to improve care and reduce strain on the system.

This partnership responds to the growing demand for advanced senior care solutions as the baby boomer generation reaches retirement age. By integrating GRTHealth’s IoT-enabled solutions with a nationwide telecom network, the collaboration ensures seamless connectivity for in-home monitoring—tracking health metrics, medication adherence, and fall detection—while also extending protection beyond the home through features such as wandering detection, geofencing alerts, and real-time location tracking.

"At Sensitek and Cellhub, we're continually evolving our business model to include innovative solutions like GRTHealth in our portfolio," said Andy Sinha, CEO of Sensitek and Cellhub. "This strategic addition enables our subdealers to be more consultative and strategic with their accounts, moving beyond connectivity to delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions that address critical challenges facing our aging population. By expanding into healthcare technology distribution, we're creating new revenue opportunities for our partners while helping them deliver greater value to their customers."

The GRTHealth service integrates multiple monitoring capabilities into a comprehensive, cloud-based solution that enables seniors to age in place safely and independently. The system monitors vital signs, medication adherence, daily activities, and personal safety through a unified platform that connects seniors with caregivers and healthcare providers.

Enhanced by Sensitek’s Tier 1 5G connectivity, this partnership enables seamless nationwide monitoring, ensuring seniors remain connected and protected wherever they are. By integrating GRTHealth’s IoT-enabled devices with a robust telecom network, caregivers and healthcare providers gain continuous visibility into a senior’s well-being—whether at home or on the go—enhancing safety, independence, and quality of life.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sensitek to expand GRTHealth's presence in the United States," said Alan Ruth, CEO of GRTHealth. "With Cellhub acting as our distributor, we can rapidly scale our market coverage through their extensive network of partners. The combination of our comprehensive aging-in-place solutions with Sensitek's Tier 1 5G connectivity expertise creates a powerful offering that addresses the growing need for seniors to maintain independence without sacrificing safety. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform the experience of aging in America."

The partnership is already generating interest among Sensitek's and Cellhub’s channel partners who "Having recently experienced the aging-in-place journey firsthand with a loved one, we recognize the immense potential in offering turnkey solutions to the Senior Living community," said Eric Haake, EVP of Sales at MCPC. "By integrating MCPC's extensive portfolio with GRTHealth solutions distributed by Sensitek, we can provide comprehensive care technology ecosystems rather than isolated, ad hoc products. This holistic approach not only enhances the quality of resident care but also addresses staffing challenges, regulatory requirements, and cost control. We foresee significant interest from our healthcare clients who are seeking integrated solutions that promote dignity and independence for aging populations."

The GRTHealth solutions are available immediately through Sensitek and its network of channel partners.

About Sensitek

Sensitek, a Cellhub company based in Hicksville, NY, specializes in providing cellular connectivity solutions and distributing innovative technologies to businesses across the United States. With a focus on healthcare, IoT, and enterprise mobility, Sensitek helps organizations leverage cutting-edge technologies to improve operations and enhance service delivery. To learn more, visit www.sensitek.com .

About GRTHealth

GRTHealth is a leading healthcare service company that develops innovative monitoring and care coordination solutions focused on enabling seniors to age in place with dignity and independence. Their comprehensive suite of technologies helps minimize barriers to aging-in-place while reducing costs and improving quality of life for seniors and their caregivers. GRTHealth's mission is to create environments where seniors can "Live Life on Their Terms" through thoughtfully designed technology solutions. Visit www.grthealth.com .

