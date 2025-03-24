Press Release

Nokia and Honeywell Aerospace Technologies partner with Numana to advance quantum-safe networks

Collaboration to drive innovation and enable a global post-quantum security economy for enterprises and service providers.

Quantum-safe communications poised to safeguard digital infrastructure.

The partnership benefits from Numana’s Kirq quantum communication testbed, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies’ quantum key distribution, and Nokia’s advanced cryptographic network technologies.

24 March 2025

Montreal, Quebec – Nokia and Honeywell Aerospace Technologies today announced a strategic partnership with Numana to advance Quantum-Safe Networks (QSN) in Montreal, Canada, and worldwide. This collaboration will drive innovation, foster collaboration, and accelerate the adoption of next-generation secure networking technologies for enterprises and service providers. Additionally, this partnership will help raise awareness about the importance and benefits of these technologies, advancing secure and reliable networking solutions for a resilient digital future.

“As the world increasingly depends on digital infrastructure, the need for advanced cryptographic protection has never been more critical. By partnering with Numana and its collaboration partners like Honeywell Aerospace Technologies and others, we can deploy our combined expertise in enabling future-proof networks to help organizations, enterprises and service providers build a secure and resilient digital future starting today,” said Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada.

The partnership will benefit from Numana’s Kirq Quantum Communication Testbed, a world-class facility that provides a real-world environment for testing and validating new quantum-resistant and quantum communication technologies. Nokia will leverage its expertise in post-quantum networking, incorporating advanced IP routers, high-capacity optical transport nodes, and state-of-the-art quantum-safe cryptographic technologies, all backed by its extensive practical experience and proven success in real-world deployments.

Additionally, Nokia intends to utilize this environment to foster collaborative-based innovations, enabling the development of solutions within the broader quantum technology ecosystem. Honeywell Aerospace Technologies will introduce quantum-secure encryption keys from space to terrestrial data centers, applications, and networks.

“Numana will oversee the deployment, operation, and ongoing development of the testbed and make the equipment and infrastructure available to carry out various projects, based on the needs of the technology innovation ecosystem. Our ambition is to accelerate quantum technology in Quebec and help the industry develop leading-edge products to transform the province into a true global leader in quantum communication. This project aligns with Numana’s new positioning as a technology macro-accelerator which analyzes disruptive technologies and implements open testbeds to accelerate the development of products and services and their adoption,” noted Numana President and CEO François Borrelli.

Numerous studies highlight the significant benefits for the private sector and the profound impact quantum communication is poised to have on Quebec and Canada as a whole.

“Honeywell Aerospace Technologies welcomes the opportunity to join forces with Nokia and Numana to advance quantum-safe communications. Our quantum encryption technology will play a critical role in securing satellite networks and improving the integrity of data transmitted from space to earth,” said Lisa Napolitano, Vice President of Space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.

The partnership also aligns with the commitments by Quebec and Canada to quantum innovation and cybersecurity leadership. The Numana facility in Quebec will serve as a hub where enterprises, research institutions, and government agencies can explore, evaluate, and validate secure networking technologies in a real-world environment.

The arrival of multinational players like Nokia and Honeywell Aerospace Technologies brings immense value to this innovative network by introducing innovative technologies and unparalleled expertise. This collaborative effort will advance the development and deployment of quantum-secure solutions and foster a robust global network that supports continuous innovation, addresses cybersecurity needs, and ushers in the era of next-generation communications.

“This important partnership in the quantum sector is another step toward developing more projects using the Kirq testbed. It clearly shows that Québec has great drawing power and reinforces our position as a global strategic hub for technological innovation and quantum science, which are critical for securing tomorrow’s communication,” said Christine Fréchette, the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development.

The collaboration will enhance the overall quantum technology landscape by concentrating on several key areas, including:

Education and training: While QSN solutions are available today, Numana's technology ecosystem will provide awareness, training, and educational resources to help organizations understand and implement their quantum-secure strategies.

Ecosystem development: Foster collaboration among industry stakeholders, including researchers, developers, and businesses throughout the global quantum technology sector.

Research and development: Jointly develop, assess, and evolve the technologies and science toward advanced secure communication.





