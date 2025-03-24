NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum Unveils Powerhouse Conference Program with Hospitality Leaders from Marriott, Hilton, Accor, Hyatt, IHG, Wyndham and More

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 47th annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF) (formerly NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, today unveils the 2025 conference program.

The NYU IHIF will deliver unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events. Top industry executives from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives will discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections. The NYU IHIF takes place on June 1-3, 2025 at the New York Marriott Marquis in NYC.

As the hospitality investment market braces for take-off this year, a revitalized business environment is set to reward the bold. The savviest players are those who lean into innovation, decisiveness and engagement. The event theme, “Engagement Drives Returns,” underscores the NYU IHIF as the unique platform for the hospitality investment ecosystem with curated tracks and deep content for three days of networking, insights and deal-making.

“For nearly five decades, the NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum has served as the premier conference dedicated to building the future of hospitality investment. The conference offers thought provoking speakers offering their lens on the industry, significant networking opportunities and a place for leaders to come and uncover deals. We look forward to gathering investors and hospitality stakeholders in June,” said Jonathan M. Tisch, Executive Chairman, Loews Hotels & Co., and Chairman Emeritus, NYU IHIF.

NYU IHIF Highlights

Matthew Luzzetti, Chief US Economist at Deutsche Bank, will open the conference with a look at the macro-economic forces driving success in the hospitality real estate market.

Jeff T. Blau, CEO of major development group Related Companies, will deliver a keynote where he will share his insights on innovative approaches, stakeholder engagement strategies, and value-creation principles guiding complex real estate developments, with a focus on Hudson Yards as a landmark regeneration project.

The Global Hospitality CEO Panel is shaping the industry on global collaboration and growth. Panelists include:

Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, Accor

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International

Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt Hotels

Elie Maalouf, Global Chief Executive Officer, IHG® Hotels & Resorts

Christopher J. Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hilton

Moderated by Sara Eisen, Anchor, CNBC



“We are extremely pleased to welcome Matthew Luzzetti and Jeff Blau to keynote the event. The Global Hospitality CEO Panel stands as a defining conversation between hospitality’s top executives each year. This discussion will showcase the financial strategies driving the future of hospitality. We are also very pleased to feature the women shaping the future of hospitality investment as well as speakers from top investors and financial companies. They are driving change within their organizations and also redefining the leadership landscape of the industry,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality and Wellness, Questex. “NYU IHIF allows the hospitality investment industry to meet the executives behind the biggest brands, explore strategic partnerships, and gain exclusive insights into the latest trends shaping hospitality investments.”

The NYU IHIF program will feature the top investors and financial companies, including:

Tim Abram, Managing Director, Starwood Capital Group

Ryan Bosch, Principal, Arriba Capital

Benjamin Brunt, Managing Principal & Chief Investment Officer, Noble Investment Group

Deric Eubanks, Chief Financial Officer, Ashford Inc.

Sourav Ghosh, EVP/CFO, Host Hotels & Resorts

Afshin Kateb, CFO | Head of Hospitality, Palladius Capital Management

Ramsey Mankarious, Chief Executive, Cedar Capital Partners

Mit Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Noble Investment Group

NYU IHIF is focused on championing diverse leadership, celebrating achievements and creating opportunities for the future. Attendees will hear from the women actively shaping the industry, including:

Tiffany Cooper, Head of Development, Americas, Mandarin Oriental

Andrea Grigg, Global Head of Hotel Asset Management, CBRE Hotels

Laura Lee Blake, President & CEO, AAHOA

Deanne Brand, SVP, Strategy, Analytics, Risk & Treasurer, Host Hotels & Resorts

Benedetta Cassinelli, Co-Founder & CEO, Considerate Group

Rosanna Maietta, President & CEO, AHLA

Additional speakers will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

View the complete conference agenda here.

NYU IHIF will feature a vibrant space with more than 80+ leading companies introducing the latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences, operational efficiency and deal structures.

A series of returning and new networking events and spaces will connect executives, investors and operators to foster partnerships and collaborations via strategic roundtables, interactive sessions, an investor lounge, content-led networking sessions and unique networking events. New this year, 50% of the event space will be dedicated to one-on-one networking.

NYU IHIF is expected to attract 2,200+ attendees comprising of leading hotel brands, operators, developers, government representatives, advisors and professional services including over 440 global investors across a range of capital types.

“NYU IHIF is not only critical to the hospitality sector, it’s important for building and supporting the future generations of hospitality talent. Proceeds from the event helps fund student scholarships at the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program’s mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel, and tourism,” said Nicolas Graf, Associate Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

