BYDFi Officially Launches Nillion Token, Opening NIL/USDT Spot Trading

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto exchange BYDFi officially announces the launch of the Nillion token (NIL). Users will be able to trade the NIL/USDT spot pair, marking the first appearance of Nillion’s native token on the platform and accelerating the adoption of privacy-preserving computation across various industries.

Nillion: Humanity's first blind computer

In today’s fast-evolving digital world, the risks of data breaches and personal information misuse are escalating. High-profile data scandals, such as the Cambridge Analytica incident, have exposed significant privacy vulnerabilities in modern society. As artificial intelligence (AI) technology becomes increasingly prevalent, safeguarding personal data privacy is now more critical than ever.

Nillion addresses this challenge with innovative solutions. As humanity’s first "blind computer," Nillion leverages privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) such as Multi-Party Computation (MPC), Homomorphic Encryption, and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) to ensure that data remains private and secure throughout its transmission and processing. These groundbreaking technologies resolve the inherent conflict between privacy protection and efficiency in blockchain technology, enabling privacy-preserving applications across AI, DeFi, and data storage industries without exposing raw data.

Strategic Partnerships and Innovative Applications of Nillion

Nillion’s technology has already gained recognition from several leading industry projects, forming strategic partnerships with companies like Meta, Virtuals Protocol, and Ritual. These partnerships span key areas such as AI privacy computation, decentralized inference, and medical data governance. Nillion’s network has surpassed 500,000 validation nodes, showcasing its robust ecosystem growth.

Nillion’s innovative technology has substantial potential in the following areas:

Privacy AI : Enabling compliant medical imaging analysis and financial fraud detection model training.

: Enabling compliant medical imaging analysis and financial fraud detection model training. Web3 Finance : Providing an off-chain data privacy computation layer for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, ensuring privacy for transactions and data processing.

: Providing an off-chain data privacy computation layer for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, ensuring privacy for transactions and data processing. Enterprise Applications: Assisting enterprises in building secure, GDPR-compliant data collaboration networks, enhancing data governance.



NIL Token: The Core Utility Token of Nillion’s Ecosystem

As the core utility token of the Nillion network, $NIL is used to pay for computation services, data storage fees, transaction costs, and serves key roles in ecosystem governance, node incentives, and network resource consumption. $NIL has secured strategic investments from top-tier institutions such as Binance Labs and Hashkey Capital, providing a strong financial foundation for its growth.

BYDFi Brings Rewarding Benefits and Easy Deposit Options

As one of the first exchanges to list the NIL token, BYDFi is offering substantial rewards to new users, with the opportunity to claim up to 8100 USDT in bonuses.

