Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Two Officers to Support the Growth of Orange Wealth Management

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), is pleased to announce the promotion of two officers to support the ongoing expansion of Orange Wealth Management. Carla Alfieri has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Private Banking and Jacqueline Weimmer will serve as Director of Trust Services.

As Senior Private Banking Officer, Alfieri will lead the Bank’s private banking division, focusing on managing relationships with high-net-worth clients. She will oversee the development of personalized financial solutions, identify new opportunities to grow the sector and implement strategic plans to enhance the private banking client experience. The Bank’s northern private banking and southern private banking departments will report directly to Alfieri.

Alfieri joined the Bank in 1988 as part of the Branch staff, advancing through numerous supervisory, management, and AVP positions including Senior Customer Service Representative, Assistant Branch Manager, AVP and Branch Manager, AVP and Business Development Officer, Corporate Training and Development Specialist, and most recently, VP and Senior Private Banker. She began working in Private Banking in 2018 and has played a significant role in the creation and success of the service, which now has more than 700 clients.

In her new role as Director, Weimmer will oversee the Trust Services division with a focus on business development efforts. She will manage client relationships and provide strategic direction to the Bank’s comprehensive trust and estate planning solutions, ensuring clients’ intentions are implemented effectively and efficiently. The Bank’s Special Needs Trust (SNT), Trust & Estates and Trust Operations departments will report directly to Weimmer.

She joined the Bank’s Trust Services Department in 2023 as First Vice President, Trust Officer, and Manager of the SNT and Guardianship Department in Mount Vernon. Weimmer previously worked for Comerica Bank in New York City, where she was Vice President and National Manager of the Special Needs Solutions Team. She has extensive experience with the intricacies of SNT administration and has focused her career on trust and estate planning for individuals with disabilities. She also has broad experience in managing personal trust accounts. She is a court-appointed Special Advocate for children in the foster care system and sits on the board of Care Point Health at Bayonne Hospital.

“We are delighted to welcome Carla and Jacqueline to their new roles as part of Orange Wealth Management,” said David Dineen, EVP, Senior Managing Director of Orange Wealth Management. “They have each demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to our clients. We know their expertise and commitment will continue to drive our mission of providing personalized, high-quality services.”

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to 2.5 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.

Candice Varetoni

AVP Marketing Officer

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

Orange Bank & Trust Company