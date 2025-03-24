Dun & Bradstreet ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Dun & Bradstreet; Is $9.15 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Clearlake Capital.

On March 24, 2025, Dun & Bradstreet announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Clearlake Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Dun & Bradstreet’s Board of Directors, Dun & Bradstreet shareholders will receive $9.15 in cash for each share of common stock they own.



The investigation concerns whether the Dun & Bradstreet board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Dun & Bradstreet shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given that one Wall Street analyst has a $14 price target on the stock. The 52 - week high for Dun & Bradstreet stock was $12.95.



You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/dun-bradstreet-holdings-inc



If you are a shareholder of Dun & Bradstreet and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.



