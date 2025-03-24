Kvika banki hf.: Annual General Meeting 26 March 2025 - Candidacy to the Board and registration

Deadline for the candidacy to the Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. expired on 21 March 2025. The following candidates submitted their application for the Board of Directors for the AGM, to be held on 26 March 2025, at 4:00 pm at Nauthóll in Reykjavík, also accessible online through Lumi AGM:

In candidacy for the Board of Directors:

Sigurður Hannesson

Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir

Guðjón Reynisson

Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir

Páll Harðarson

Áslaug Eva Björnsdóttir





In candidacy as alternate members:

Kolbrún Jónsdóttir

Thomas Skov Jensen

It is the assessment of the Board that all candidacies are valid in accordance with Act No. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies. According to the company’s articles of association the Board of Directors shall consist of five members and two alternate members.

Attention is drawn to the following. Shareholders or their proxies who wish to attend the meeting, either online or in person at Nauthóll in Reykjavík, are asked to register here no later than 4:00 pm today .

The registration must be accompanied by a photo of valid identification and power of attorney, if applicable. Voting will take place through Lumi AGM, whether shareholders attend the meeting at Nauthóll or participate electronically.

Further information on candidates and other information about the AGM is accessible at Kvika’s website.