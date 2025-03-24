MOHELA Awarded Top Workplace by USA Today for Its Commitment to Employees, Culture, and Community

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOHELA, a non-profit governmental corporation dedicated to helping the student loan borrowers it serves, has been named a 2025 USA Today Top Workplace, recognizing employee’s agility and unwavering dedication to both advocating for borrowers and taking care of its team members.

This prestigious award highlights MOHELA’s dedication to employees, borrowers, and the communities it serves, emphasizing a workplace culture centered on teamwork, agility, and respect.

“We are honored to be recognized as a USA Today Top Workplace,” said Scott Giles, CEO and Executive Director of MOHELA. “This award is a testament to the culture we have built—one where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a real impact on the borrowers we serve.”

A Culture of Growth and Support

MOHELA has seen significant growth in recent years, welcoming nearly 900 new employees, expanding its workforce to about 2,000 team members. This growth brought new perspectives and opportunities, strengthening MOHELA’s ability to serve borrowers while maintaining a strong, people-first culture.

MOHELA’s employee benefits reflect its investment in staff well-being, including hybrid and remote work options, tuition reimbursement for employees and their dependents, and an 8% 401(k) match. Additionally, the MOHELA Cares Program has provided nearly $200,000 in financial assistance to employees facing hardship since 2018.

“Our employees are the heart of MOHELA,” said Chrissy Ellinger, MOHELA’s Human Resources Director. “This recognition as a Top Workplace reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where employees thrive both professionally and personally.”

Beyond the Workplace: A Commitment to Community

MOHELA’s mission extends beyond its employees, with a long-standing commitment to supporting students and families through its foundation programs. In the 2024-25 academic year alone, MOHELA awarded $4.7 million in scholarships to help 2,466 students pursue higher education.

By fostering a collaborative, mission-driven workplace, MOHELA continues to build a brighter future for both its employees and the borrowers it serves.

For more information about MOHELA and career opportunities, visit MOHELA.com.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 9 million borrowers.