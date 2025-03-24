Gabelli Funds to Host 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium Thursday, April 3, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.
|Agenda:
|7:50 AM
|Opening Remarks
|Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
Hanna Howard – Gabelli Funds
|8:00
|Toppoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TOPP)
|John Feliciano – CFO
|8:30
|Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG)
|Brian DelGhiaccio – CFO
Aaron Evans – IR
|9:00
|Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK)
|Bill Drew – CFO
|9:30
|Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN)
|Joe Box – IR
|10:00
|Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: SES-T)
|Allen Gransch – CEO
Corey Higham – COO
|10:30
|Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)
|John Casella – CEO
Jason Mead – IR
|11:00
|CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO)
|Peter Johansson – CFO
|11:30
|Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF)
|Larry Hilsheimer – CFO
Dan Tetelman – IR
|12:00 PM
|Lunch Break
|12:15
|Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)*
|Ed Egl – IR
|12:45
|Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR)
|Ofer Vicus – CEO
|1:15
|Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ: PESI)
|Mark Duff – CEO
|1:45
|Dotz Nano (ASX: DTZ)*
|Sharon Malka – CEO
|2:15
|Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)
|Daniel Solomita – CEO
|2:45
|374Water Inc. (OTCM: SCWO)
|Chris Gannon – CEO
Russell Kline – CFO
|3:15
|BioLargo Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO)
|Cynthia Phillips – Senior Advisor
|3:45
|AE Carbon Capital (Private)
|Victor Yeow – Advisory Chairman
*Indicates virtual presentation
The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI)
