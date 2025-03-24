Singlera Genomics Presented Non-Invasive Testicular Toxicity Detection with Astellas at 2025 SOT Meeting

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singlera Genomics presented results showing a refined approach to detect drug-induced testicular toxicity using Singlera’s cell-free DNA methylation technology with Astellas during the SOT 2025 Annual Meeting.

Singlera's mTitan technology has previously been utilized to non-invasively detect methylation signals originating from esophageal, colorectal, gastric, lung, liver, and pancreatic cancer in blood, in some cases up to four years prior to patients showing evidence of disease. Singlera and Astellas utilized these technologies as part of animal model experiments to interrogate tissue-specific DNA methylation haplotypes in cell-free DNA from rats treated with a compound that induces testicular toxicity. By measuring these methylation signals, early stages of testicular toxicity could be detected and sensitively measured without the need for invasive and time-consuming pathological examination.

"We are excited by the potential these results have to expedite drug development pipelines," said Qiang Liu, COO and co-founder of Singlera Genomics. "Singlera's cutting-edge methylation technology can be utilized to more rapidly screen for drug-induced cytotoxicity, allowing a faster identification of useful therapeutic compounds during drug development."

Singlera and Astellas had previously announced the research collaboration to develop methylation-based tools for drug development in April 2022 and presented preliminary results at the JSOT conference in October 2024.

Singlera Genomics Inc., a globally operating enterprise specializing in non-invasive genetic diagnosis, was established in July 2014. With a presence spanning across continents, the company boasts research and development centers along with business operations worldwide. Singlera is at the forefront of innovation with its proprietary technologies in single-cell sequencing, DNA methylation, and bioinformatics, making significant strides in the global field of genomics.