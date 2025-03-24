Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 45,281 Ageas shares in the period from 17-03-2025 until 21-03-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
17-03-20259,600525,06654.6954.1554.95
18-03-20254,698257,98554.9154.8055.05
19-03-202511,733648,84555.3055.0055.45
20-03-20259,550526,00055.0854.6555.35
21-03-20259,700537,93455.4655.0055.80
Total45,2812,495,83055.1254.1555.80

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,318,090 shares for a total amount of EUR 112,804,628. This corresponds to 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

