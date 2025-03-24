Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 45,281 Ageas shares in the period from 17-03-2025 until 21-03-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|17-03-2025
|9,600
|525,066
|54.69
|54.15
|54.95
|18-03-2025
|4,698
|257,985
|54.91
|54.80
|55.05
|19-03-2025
|11,733
|648,845
|55.30
|55.00
|55.45
|20-03-2025
|9,550
|526,000
|55.08
|54.65
|55.35
|21-03-2025
|9,700
|537,934
|55.46
|55.00
|55.80
|Total
|45,281
|2,495,830
|55.12
|54.15
|55.80
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,318,090 shares for a total amount of EUR 112,804,628. This corresponds to 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment