Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 45,281 Ageas shares in the period from 17-03-2025 until 21-03-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 17-03-2025 9,600 525,066 54.69 54.15 54.95 18-03-2025 4,698 257,985 54.91 54.80 55.05 19-03-2025 11,733 648,845 55.30 55.00 55.45 20-03-2025 9,550 526,000 55.08 54.65 55.35 21-03-2025 9,700 537,934 55.46 55.00 55.80 Total 45,281 2,495,830 55.12 54.15 55.80

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,318,090 shares for a total amount of EUR 112,804,628. This corresponds to 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment