KeHE Distributors’ Board Member Karen Hung Selected as a Director to Watch

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors ® , a distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, is proud to announce Karen Hung, a member of its Board of Directors, has been selected by Private Company Director magazine as a 2025 “Director to Watch.” Hung is a highly accomplished executive with enterprise strategy, business innovation, and global marketing expertise. She was unanimously appointed to KeHE’s Board in 2020 after a nationwide search for candidates.

“This recognition is a testament to Karen’s extensive knowledge, exceptional track record, and strategic leadership,” said Deb Conklin, KeHE President & CEO. “All of us at KeHE are extremely proud of Karen for receiving this recognition. It is well-deserved.”

Hung is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Silver Rock Consulting, a global management consulting firm. Her experience spans many industries with a concentration on leading transformative work within the full spectrum of board vitality, marketing, innovative solutions, and leadership alignment for the implementation of breakthrough strategies.

Prior to founding Silver Rock, Hung held executive leadership and consulting positions at Fortune 100 companies, including MetLife, Lands’ End, General Electric, and Citigroup. She serves on several Boards including Ascension Healthcare-Wisconsin as Board Secretary, Rotary Club of Milwaukee as President, Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin as Immediate Past President, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as Governance Chair. Hung holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Business from Washington University in St. Louis.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .