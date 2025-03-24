Asimily Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN® Partner Program Guide and Channel Chief Recognition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , a leading provider of IoT, OT, and IoMT security solutions, today announced significant channel achievements that include a 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2025 Partner Program Guide, the recognition of Wayne Hollinshead as a CRN Channel Chief EMEA, and the expansion of key strategic partnerships across multiple industries.

Asimily Earns 5-Star Rating from CRN

Asimily’s channel program— Launch —has received a 5-star rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value. The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

Asimily’s program is built around a comprehensive channel approach that accommodates various partner roles, including resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators. Launch excels by offering strong profit opportunities, comprehensive training, and robust support resources that help partners generate revenue quickly. Additionally, Launch simplifies partner engagement through streamlined processes and easy-to-use operational frameworks.

“We’re honored to receive the 5-star rating in CRN’s Partner Program Guide, further validating our commitment to building a program that delivers lasting value to our partners,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO, Asimily. “Launch was designed from the ground up to simplify partner engagement while providing the resources needed to succeed in the complex IoT/OT security market. This recognition reflects the investments we’ve made in our channel infrastructure and our dedication to partner success.”

Wayne Hollinshead Named CRN Channel Chief EMEA

Wayne Hollinshead, RoW Channel Director at Asimily, has been recognized as a 2025 CRN Channel Chief EMEA. In the past year, Hollinshead has helped architect and implement an effective two-tier channel distribution model for Asimily. He established simple yet powerful operational structures, creating frameworks that internal teams and external partners could easily execute, laying the foundation for Asimily’s channel growth in EMEA and APAC regions.

“This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to developing strong partnerships tailored to each organization’s unique market needs,” said Hollinshead. “By creating customized go-to-market strategies rather than using one-size-fits-all approaches, we’re building meaningful relationships with our partners that drive mutual success.”

Strategic Partnership Growth

Asimily continues to expand its channel ecosystem with new partnerships across industries, successfully recruiting strategic partners in competitive markets. Recent additions to Asimily’s partner network include:

Carahsoft: As Asimily’s Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft is making Asimily’s IoT/OT solution available to the public sector through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.





through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts. Blood Centers of America: The partnership makes Asimily’s comprehensive lab, medical device, and IoT security and risk management platform directly available to all BCA members , enabling blood centers to protect their critical connected equipment and sensitive data.



“Asimily’s new partnerships, such as those with Carahsoft and BCA, represent our commitment to empowering partners across multiple sectors,” said Somasundaram. “Our channel-first approach ensures that organizations in healthcare, government, critical infrastructure, and other industries can access our award-winning security solutions through trusted partners who understand their unique challenges.”

Asimily’s channel momentum comes amid continued recognition for the company’s innovative approach to IoT/OT security and risk management . The company was recently named the 11th fastest-growing cybersecurity company in North America in the Deloitte Fast 500, with 514% growth driven by strong market demand for IoT, IoMT, and Industrial IoT/OT device security.

About Asimily

Asimily is a leading provider of IoT, OT, and IoMT security solutions that provide inventory, visibility, and risk analysis on all connected devices. The company’s platform helps organizations identify and prioritize vulnerabilities with the highest likelihood of being exploited, enabling efficient risk mitigation across healthcare, industrial, and enterprise environments. Asimily's comprehensive solution combines vulnerability mitigation, visibility, threat detection/incident response, and risk modeling in a single platform. For more information, visit www.asimily.com .

