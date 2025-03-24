New PLI.edu Offers Personalized, Tailored Learning Experience for Lawyers and Other Professionals

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the premier provider of continuing legal education and other training resources for lawyers and allied professionals, has enhanced its digital ecosystem with an all-new website, PLI.edu.

The completely redesigned site features an updated interface that provides one-click access to PLI’s thousands of hours of world-class content, with personalization tools to allow users to easily find, follow, and launch programs relevant to their professional interests and CLE needs.





On the new site, learners will find:

A customized homepage with featured programs, credit tracking, and other content based on their submitted profile preferences

Enhanced search with multiple filter and navigation options

Seamless integration with PLI’s award-winning mobile app, for learning on the go, and an enhanced media player

Curated collections to keep practitioners current on AI, Securities, Tax, Pro Bono, and other topics, along with resources tailored for corporate counsel, paralegals, law students, and other learners

Quick access to PLI’s robust library of programs covering 33 practice areas



“We are thrilled to offer this streamlined and reimagined platform for professionals to access PLI’s programs, publications, and more. From multi-day CLE institutes, to timely One-Hour Briefings and interactive programs, to video and podcast series on professional development topics, PLI.edu offers a wealth of learning opportunities,” says President Sharon L. Crane. “The new site represents our ongoing commitment to innovating and meeting the needs of our more than 450,000 individual Members and the broader professional community.”

“PLI recognizes that today’s learners expect a personalized online experience, with a clear way to access content tailored to their needs,” says David Smith, PLI’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Developed with the expertise of Work & Co, who also partnered with us on our popular mobile app, the new PLI.edu is part of a unified learning ecosystem that presents our best-in-class content using the latest in technology and design.”

Visit pli.edu to learn more.

About PLI

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.