dsm-firmenich showcases integrated approach to sustainability and business performance at Sustainability Investor Day

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), March 25, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, will today hold its Sustainability Investor Day in Kaiseraugst. At the event, the company will present its strategic approach to sustainability to investors, analysts and other stakeholders. Senior company representatives will highlight how sustainability is embedded in dsm-firmenich’s business strategy, how it drives business performance, and how it provides shareholders with long-term sustainable returns.

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO, commented: “Addressing key consumer demands such as preventative health, healthier diets and food, hygiene, sanitation, and overall well-being, fuels our future business opportunities, and at the same time creates a beneficial impact and progress for people and planet. Our highly complementary business units are strongly positioned to harness our innovation potential and capitalize on these macro trends that are shaping the future. We support customers across the globe to provide consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their lives, thereby unlocking significant market potential in the coming years.”

The unique combination of macro drivers, innovation capabilities, strategic investments, and creative talent will further cement dsm-firmenich’s global leadership in nutrition, health, and beauty. By leveraging our innovation capacity and industry-leading solutions portfolio, the company is uniquely positioned to capture the opportunities that lie ahead. As such, in the mid-term, sustainability is a key driver that underpins the company’s organic growth ambition of 5-7%.

At dsm-firmenich, sustainability is not just a business strategy or a means to manage risk, but is also embedded at the core of the company's values and operations. Recognizing that with capability comes responsibility, the company drives progress for people and the planet with passion and dedication. By combining world-class science, human inventiveness, and a solid foundation of sustainability, dsm-firmenich delivers transformative solutions that address consumer concerns, enrich lives responsibly, capitalize on future trends, and reinforce its position as a global leader in sustainability.

Today’s Sustainability Investor Day will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer Dimitri de Vreeze, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Schmeitz, and Chief Sustainability Officer Katharina Stenholm. Senior sustainability experts and representatives of various business units and scientists will provide in-depth sessions about their fields. The event will be attended by some 50 investors and sell-side analysts.

The presentation materials and recordings of the Sustainability Investor Day will start becoming available on March 26 as of 12:00 CET: https://sustainability.dsm-firmenich.com/en/sustainability/esg-investor-event-2025.html

