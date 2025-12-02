Press Release

dsm-firmenich completes €1.08 billion share repurchase program

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), December 2, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces it has completed its share repurchase program for a value of €1.08 billion, ahead of the expected completion at the end of January 2026.

On February 13, 2025, dsm-firmenich announced its intention to repurchase ordinary shares with an aggregate market value of €1 billion and reduce its issued capital. dsm-firmenich later announced plans to repurchase another €80 million worth of ordinary shares to cover commitments under the Group’s share-based compensation plans.

In accordance with regulations, dsm-firmenich informs the market that during the period from November 24, 2025 up to and including December 1, 2025 a total number of 450,950 shares have been repurchased on its behalf. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €70.96 per share for a total amount of €32.0 million.

This repurchase concludes the share buyback program, with a total number of shares repurchased under this program of 12,930,796 shares at an average price of €83.52 and for a total consideration of €1.08 billion. Of the total, 881,355 shares have been repurchased to cover commitments under the Group’s share-based compensation plans, and 12,049,441 shares have been repurchased for capital reduction purposes.

dsm-firmenich intends to cancel 12,049,441 shares in the first quarter of 2026. This cancellation will reduce the number of issued shares by c. 4.5% from 265,676,388 shares to 253,626,947 shares.

For more detailed information see ‘Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced April 1, 2025’.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich’s future. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

