CoinEx Wins Two Prestigious Global Awards from World Business Outlook

CoinEx is proud to announce that it has been recognized with two awards by World Business Outlook :

Most Professional Cryptocurrency Exchange Global 2025

Best Crypto Trading Platform Global 2025





HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Business Outlook, based in Singapore, is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy. This milestone achievement solidifies CoinEx’s position as a global leader in the crypto industry, underscoring the platform’s dedication to providing secure and innovative trading services to millions of users worldwide.

CoinEx has consistently delivered an all-rounded trading experience while safeguarding user assets. Focusing the efforts on iterating across multiple product lines and bringing the best product experience to our users. In 2024, CoinEx launched:

Product Innovations: Launched Swap, CoinEx Staking, CoinEx Mining, PreToken Trading and Copy Trading meet the diverse trading needs.

Enhancement: Upgrades security systems, VIP-tier framework, and CET utility systems to create a superior trading environment.

Education and Empowerment: Introduced CoinEx Insight and CoinEx Academy, offering investment insights.



"Receiving these prestigious awards is a testament to the relentless efforts of the entire CoinEx team in building a seamless and trusted crypto trading environment," CoinEx Founder and CEO Haipo Yang expressed his gratitude. "As we move forward, we will continue to enhance our products and services, ensuring that every trader—from beginners to professionals—has access to a secure trading platform." Thanks to the innovation and profession, CoinEx was also named as the ‘ Best Cryptocurrency Exchange 2024 ’ by Dubai-based business news portal, International Business Magazine in February 2025.

Looking ahead, CoinEx remains committed to innovation, expanding its global reach, and offering cutting-edge financial solutions. Shape the future of crypto trading with professionalism, delivering a smooth and safe crypto trading experience as “Your Crypto Trading Expert.”

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

