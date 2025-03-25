RaceTrac and Atlanta Braves Team Up for Grand Slam Partnership

Atlanta, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac today announced a new partnership agreement with the Atlanta Braves, leveraging the iconic baseball franchise to drive growth and engagement for both hometown brands. It’s the 12th straight year the Atlanta-based convenience store leader has partnered with the Major League Baseball franchise and now includes Gulf Oil, acquired by RaceTrac in 2023.

New for the 2025 season, RaceTrac branding will be prominently featured with an iconic sign in right field, strengthening the connection between the convenience retailer and Braves fans. RaceTrac will also offer exclusive in-game rewards, such as free roller grill items, through its loyalty program when Braves players hit home runs during designated “RaceTrac Home Run Innings.” Gulf Oil’s iconic logo will also be featured prominently at Truist Park with infield and outfield signage.

As part of the multi-year deal, RaceTrac will serve as the presenting sponsor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day at Truist Park, furthering the company’s commitment to supporting the community. Additionally, RaceTrac’s popular “Beat The Freeze” in-game race experience will return, featuring the brand’s recognizable character, “The Freeze.”

“This partnership is a strategic priority for RaceTrac as we continue to grow our footprint and deepen our roots in Braves country,” said Melanie Isbill, Chief Brand Officer at RaceTrac. “By aligning RaceTrac and Gulf Oil with the beloved Braves brand, we can engage fans in unique and memorable ways, fueling the excitement of Braves baseball, and celebrating the energy that makes Atlanta special.

As Gulf Oil embarks on a nationwide expansion plan, it sees their sponsorship with the Braves as a high-profile opportunity to raise brand awareness and connect with consumers across the Southeast and beyond in an intentional way.

“The Atlanta Braves have a passionate, devoted fan base that aligns perfectly with Gulf Oil’s growth strategy,” said Nikki Fales, Vice President of Marketing & Payments at Gulf Oil. “This partnership allows us to establish a strong presence in a key market and build lasting relationships with customers through shared experiences at Truist Park.”

The Braves sponsorship underscores the synergy between RaceTrac, Gulf Oil, and the communities they serve. With RaceTrac’s longstanding history with the team and Gulf Oil’s ambitious expansion plans, the enhanced collaboration will fuel new levels of fan engagement and brand visibility for both companies.

"RaceTrac has proven to be a trusted partner with the Braves for over a decade. Together, we have created long-lasting memories and traditions that people across the league have grown to love," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships. "As we approach a historic year for the franchise, we are proud to continue to work alongside RaceTrac and thrilled to welcome Gulf Oil into these efforts through this expanded partnership. Aligned through our shared commitments to innovation, growth, and prioritizing community impact on and off the field, we look forward to elevating fan experiences and cultivating community in new ways together."

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company, owned by Metroplex Energy, a subsidiary of RaceTrac, Inc., fueling consumers through approximately 1,100 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. With an expanded supply network through the Metroplex Energy footprint, Gulf has the unique opportunity to deliver to premier branded and unbranded partners across the United States. More information can be found at gulfoil.com .