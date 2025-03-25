Atsign's NoPorts Brings "Invisible" Peer-to-Peer Connectivity to OpenWrt Devices, Empowering Manufacturers and Their Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, the leader in invisible networking, announced today that its NoPorts technology is now available for devices running OpenWrt. This breakthrough enables secure, peer-to-peer device communication and remote management, even in traditionally challenging network environments, empowering both device manufacturers and their customers with unparalleled privacy and security.

Building on Atsign's proven "security through invisibility” approach, NoPorts on OpenWrt eliminates the need for open ports and centralized servers, making devices effectively invisible to attackers. This advancement extends the benefits of secure, private connectivity to a wider range of devices, including routers, IoT devices, and custom hardware running OpenWrt.

"This is a fundamental shift in how devices connect and communicate," said Colin Constable, CTO at Atsign. "By embedding NoPorts into their OpenWrt-based devices, manufacturers can offer their customers a truly secure and private way to connect and manage their networks and the devices behind them. This is especially crucial in scenarios where traditional network configurations fail. The best part is that NoPorts is far more simple and far more secure than other alternatives today, such as VPNs."

Key Benefits for Device Manufacturers and their Customers:

Secure, Zero Trust, Direct Device Communication - Enables private, peer-to-peer device communication without relying on open ports or centralized servers, facilitating secure data exchange and edge computing applications.

Universal Remote Management - Provides reliable remote access and management of OpenWrt devices, even behind restrictive networks like CGNAT and double NAT, eliminating the need for complex VPN configurations.

Enhanced Security and Privacy by Design - Manufacturers can embed an "invisible" security layer, eliminating attack surfaces and protecting customer data from external scans and unauthorized access.

Simplified and Secure IoT Deployments - Streamlines the secure connection and management of IoT devices running OpenWrt, regardless of location or network complexity.

Elimination of Traditional Attack Vectors - By making devices invisible to external scans and unauthorized access, NoPorts eliminates cybersecurity risks associated with conventional network configurations.



"The significance for device manufacturers is clear," said Constable. "They can now offer their customers the ability to securely and privately access their routers and devices behind them, even when those devices are on networks that are traditionally difficult to reach, such as mobile networks, networks using CGNAT like satellite networks or Double NAT such as home labs. This not only enhances customer satisfaction but also strengthens the overall security posture of their products."

NoPorts leverages Atsign’s atPlatform, a unique, peer-to-peer architecture that eliminates the need for centralized servers and open ports. This approach provides a secure, private, and efficient way for devices to communicate and connect, even behind firewalls and NATs. This technology creates connections that are fully encrypted and private without any of the headaches of overlay networks.

This advancement further solidifies Atsign's commitment to providing "invisible" security solutions that empower manufacturers and their customers to control their data and devices without compromising security or usability.

About NoPorts

NoPorts eliminates network & security vulnerabilities by securing connections between people, entities, and things making them invisible to would-be attackers by eliminating attack network surfaces. With a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and no reliance on cumbersome security layers, NoPorts enables seamless and secure communication across virtually any environment. Organizations gain scalability, operational efficiency, and stronger security—all while reducing costs and complexity. For more information, visit NoPorts.com .

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities, and things—including AI—should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com .

