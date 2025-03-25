Fieldguide Launches Field Agents – Agentic AI to Supercharge Audit & Advisory Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide, the leader in professional-grade AI for audit and advisory firms, today announced the launch of Field Agents, agentic AI designed to transform how firms scale, compete, and drive profitability in the future. Field Agents go beyond simple automation by autonomously executing entire engagement workflows, transforming complex, multi-step processes that once took hours into seconds. By orchestrating complex workflows, Field Agents give professionals more capacity to apply their uniquely human skills, such as analyzing complex insights, delivering strategic recommendations, and building stronger client partnerships.

Fieldguide has already established its leadership in AI with Field Assist, a purpose-built solution that has already transformed how professionals work. Field Assist leverages generative AI and LLMs to help professionals work faster and more precisely in their day-to-day work by automating individual tasks, such as writing test procedures, quickly finding insights from complex documents, and documenting test results. Fieldguide customers have reported a 50% to 75% time savings on tasks automated with Field Assist, clearly demonstrating that AI is increasingly an essential component for modern audit and advisory firms.

Field Agents further build on Field Assist’s foundation by linking individual automated tasks into complete, end-to-end workflows that an agent executes with professional input and oversight. For example, an agent can leverage a firm’s methodology and procedures to request the right documents, run the appropriate test procedures, document evidence, and flag important issues for review.

Audit and advisory firms face mounting pressures from complex workloads, talent shortages, and rising client expectations. Field Agents function as an extension of the engagement team, automating time-intensive, multi-step processes and empowering professionals to refocus on higher-impact work while unlocking new capacity. This reimagined approach enables firms to expand their practice, improve quality, and enhance the client experience with AI that augments their team’s capabilities.

“The future of audit and advisory is promising with the benefits that AI already brings today. We envision the winning firms of tomorrow being those who integrate AI to elevate their practitioners,” said Jin Chang, CEO & Co-Founder of Fieldguide. “Field Agents brings professional-grade AI agents to the industry, fundamentally transforming how audit and advisory firms grow and operate through the next decade. By orchestrating complex, multi-step processes, Field Agents free professionals to focus on what matters: Applying their expertise and strengthening client relationships.”

The firm of the future is agentic

In an era where demand for services is surging but talent shortages and outdated technology are holding firms back, they must future-proof by augmenting their engagement teams with technology and AI. Field Agents deliver against the strategic imperative with three key benefits:

Amplify team capacity : Field Agents automate engagement workflows by performing test procedures, annotating documents, and sampling evidence—so professionals can focus on analysis, judgment, and client impact.

: Field Agents automate engagement workflows by performing test procedures, annotating documents, and sampling evidence—so professionals can focus on analysis, judgment, and client impact. Transform how work happens : Seamlessly integrated into a firm’s methodology, Field Agents execute workflows with speed and precision, eliminating inefficiencies and keeping work flowing.

: Seamlessly integrated into a firm’s methodology, Field Agents execute workflows with speed and precision, eliminating inefficiencies and keeping work flowing. Boost quality and consistency: AI-driven workflows reduce human errors, standardize processes, and enhance quality. By ensuring consistency and detecting issues early, firms deliver reliable work, faster.



From AI ambition to implementation reality

While firms adopt AI capabilities, many struggle with the complexities of real-world implementation. Fieldguide's strategic partnership approach transforms this journey from uncertain experimentation to confident execution, providing cutting-edge technology and the expertise to deploy it effectively.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leader in purpose-built, enterprise-ready AI for Audit and Advisory, focused on transforming professional services through innovative AI solutions. The company's end-to-end engagement platform bridges innovation across firms and aggregates AI best practices, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver superior work, enhance client experiences, and unlock growth for the next decade.

For more information or to request a demo of Field Agents, visit www.fieldguide.com/product/fieldguide-ai .

