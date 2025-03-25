Quavo Fraud & Disputes Publishes Consumer Research Revealing How Fraud Resolution Shapes Customer Loyalty

WILMINGTON, Del., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo Fraud & Disputes, a trusted advisor and technology partner in dispute management solutions, today unveiled original research results highlighting the critical link between fraud resolution and customer trust in banking.

Quavo’s Q4 2024 Consumer Survey collected feedback from 1000 recent victims of credit card fraud to assess their experience and understand what factors had the greatest impact on trust and brand loyalty. Fraud is, undeniably, a negative experience for any customer. The findings reveal a startling truth: a financial institution’s (FI) response to fraud has a greater impact on customer trust and loyalty than the fraud event itself.

A well-executed fraud and dispute resolution process serves as a loyalty litmus test, revealing the true strength of the customer relationship. Customers who feel valued, supported, and fairly treated are far more likely to remain loyal, even in the face of adversity.

Key Discoveries for FIs:

Key Discoveries for FIs:

Speed is critical to maintaining trust: 71% of customers would lose trust in their bank if fraud resolution takes too long, and 66% would consider switching banks due to a slow, frustrating process.

Fraud response is a loyalty driver: 73% of consumers say fraud resolution directly influences their loyalty, making it a competitive differentiator.

Transparency builds confidence: 74% of customers rated their bank positively for clearly explaining fraud investigations, reinforcing the importance of proactive communication.

Fraud resolution has a ripple effect on other services: 70% of respondents said their trust in other banking services is shaped by how fraud disputes are handled.



"Trust is a bank’s most valuable asset, and fraud resolution is a defining moment in the customer relationship," said Joseph McLean, Quavo’s CEO & Co-Founder. “Our research proves that a seamless, transparent, and timely fraud resolution process isn’t just about compliance; it’s about building trust that strengthens long-term customer relationships.”

With consumer trust increasingly tied to fraud resolution, banks and credit unions that prioritize speed, transparency, and efficiency can transform fraud challenges into a business growth strategy.

To explore the full report and learn how Quavo is helping financial institutions redefine trust in banking, visit www.quavo.com.

