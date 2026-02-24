Apple Federal Credit Union Partners with Quavo to Modernize Dispute Operations and Elevate Member Experience

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), the proven AI disputes technology partner and leading strategic advisor for financial institutions, has announced a new partnership with Apple Federal Credit Union (Apple FCU) to transform its dispute management operations. Through this collaboration, Apple FCU will implement Quavo’s award-winning QFD® platform to enhance efficiency, accelerate claim resolutions, and deliver a frictionless experience for members.

Built exclusively for financial institutions and technology companies, QFD® is the only AI platform capable of automating the disputes process from intake, through recovery and resolution. Trained on more than 20 million real-world cases, the platform allows Apple FCU to reduce manual workloads for staff, speed up fraud and dispute resolution times, and ensure regulatory compliance, all while scaling operations as the credit union grows.

Key member benefits include:

A streamlined self-service portal accessible via online and mobile banking

Real-time claim visibility and status updates

Faster, fairer dispute outcomes

Reduced dependency on call centers and branches





“Apple FCU shares our vision for creating smarter, more member-centric dispute processes,” said Joseph McLean, CEO and Co-Founder at Quavo. “Together, we’re replacing outdated workflows with intelligent automation that meets members where they are - online, mobile, and ready for faster results.”

This partnership reflects Apple FCU’s ongoing investment in innovative technology that meets modern member expectations and sets a new standard for operational excellence in dispute resolution.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo’s solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at www.quavo.com.

About Apple Federal Credit Union

Established in 1956, Apple FCU is ranked as a top 100 credit union nationwide, serving nearly 270,000 members with $5.4 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit, member-owned institution, Apple serves a diverse community of local education systems and anyone who lives/works in Fairfax, Frederick and Prince William counties in Virginia. Members receive fair and honest products and services at competitive rates in a trusted environment. Apple is committed to making a positive impact locally, not only in financial services, but also in community involvement, financial literacy and charitable giving. Learn more at AppleFCU.org. Federally insured by NCUA.

