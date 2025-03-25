Shell plc files Form 20-F with SEC

Shell plc filed 2024 Form 20-F with SEC

March 25, 2025

Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, (“2024 Form 20-F”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2025.

The 2024 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report or www.sec.gov .

Shell plc also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, (“2024 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 25, 2025.

The 2024 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at

www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report .

Printed copies of the 2024 Form 20-F will be available from April 17, 2025, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report/order-printed-annual-reports.