HPQ Fumed Silica Reactor Pilot Plant Achieves First Important Morphological Validation Milestone

MONTREAL, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ , OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in green engineering of processes would like to update shareholders on an important milestone regarding the ongoing pilot-scale testing of HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (“HSPI”) [1] proprietary Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR) process.

HSPI’s technology provider, PyroGenesis Inc. (TSX: PYR, OTCQX: PYRGF, FRA: 8PY1) (“PyroGenesis”), has reported the completion of a detailed examination and analysis of material produced during the first batch test of the Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR) pilot plant (February 27, 2025). The results confirm morphological characteristics and overall appearance are closely consistent with those first observed in the initial series of lab-scale tests. This validation enables HSPI to confidently plan the implementation of the necessary pilot plant process improvements needed to produce commercial-grade fumed silica.

“During our lab-scale testing, we implemented crucial process improvements that enabled us to achieve commercial-quality material,” said Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ Silica. “With the pilot plant now producing material with visual morphological characteristics align with our earlier lab-scale results, we’re more confident than ever in our ability to replicate—and even accelerate—this success. Having clearly identified how to refine our approach, we’re positioned to quickly advance toward commercial-grade production with the FSR.”

This milestone directly supports the advancement of the FSR by establishing a clear technical foundation for the next phase of development. This detailed analysis will inform the process enhancements required to produce commercial-grade fumed silica consistently. Also, the validation is integral to HSPI’s structured approach to scaling its proprietary technology from lab-scale experimentation to pilot-scale implementation.

"Since 1944, the fumed silica industry has relied on conventional, fossil-fuel-intensive production methods. PyroGenesis is committed to breaking that cycle through innovation," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis Inc. "Our Fumed Silica Reactor technology represents a revolutionary shift—scaling up a plasma-based process that eliminates carbon emissions while maintaining superior product quality. By decarbonizing this industry, we are enhancing efficiency, thereby setting a new standard for sustainable, commercially viable fumed silica production. This empowers HSPI’s clients with a cleaner and more reliable process."

HPQ would like to inform shareholders that M. Robert Robitaille, a director of the Corporation since June 2008, has made the difficult decision to resign due to health reasons, effective immediately.

M. Robitaille has been a valued member of HPQ’s Board of Directors for 17 years, playing a significant role in the company’s transformation from a mining company into a technology company.

“We are deeply grateful for M. Robitaille’s contributions to HPQ over the years. His vision and leadership have left a lasting impact, and we fully support his decision to prioritize his health. We wish him a full and speedy recovery so that he may enjoy his well-deserved retirement,” said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis. 2) Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS. 3) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical based on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system. 4) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a new process to transform black aluminium dross into a valuable resource. 5) Becoming a zero CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis, a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada (TSX: PYR), the OTCQX in the US (OTCQX: PYRGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany (FRA: 8PY). www.pyrogenesis.com

