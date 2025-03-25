Mineralys Therapeutics to Host KOL Call to Discuss Clinical Data from Launch-HTN and Advance-HTN Pivotal Trials Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET

RADNOR, Pa., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will host a conference call and webinar featuring Dr. Luke Laffin of the Cleveland Clinic, who will discuss the latest results from the pivotal Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN clinical trials, and offer his perspective on the unmet medical need in uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN), and the potential of lorundsrostat to change the current treatment paradigm.





Tuesday, April 1st @ 8:00 a.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-704-4453 International: 1-201-389-0920 Webcast: Link





A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations

Tom Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Phone: (1) 515-707-9678

Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com