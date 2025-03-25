LM Funding America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call for March 31, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call and webcast for Monday, March 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST.
LM Funding will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of March 31, 2025 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors.
Conference Call Details:
- Date: March 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 AM EST
- Participant Call Links:
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com