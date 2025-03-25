BigCommerce Enhances B2B Features to Improve Operational Efficiency and Drive Revenue Growth for Merchants

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today unveiled innovative enhancements to its B2B products designed to help sales teams operate more efficiently and streamline processes so they can respond quickly to market demands and focus on growth.

These updates, Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) and Multi-Company Account Hierarchy and Advanced Permissioning, enable faster quote conversion and minimize redundant account management processes so that merchants can respond dynamically to market demands and scale without being bogged down by manual tasks.

“For manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers, improving efficiency is the name of the game,” said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at BigCommerce. “The updates BigCommerce is announcing today mark a huge step forward to help organizations streamline their operations and allow sales teams to focus on customer relationships instead of managing workflows.”

“BigCommerce continues to lead the way in B2B ecommerce, and these latest enhancements are a gamechanger,” said Amandeep Singh, founder and president of BigCommerce partner Cronix. “We're especially excited about the Multi-Company Account Hierarchy—an invaluable addition for enterprise merchants needing better access control, management and reporting for companies with multiple branches. Along with the new control panel, enhanced quoting engine and API improvements, these features bring more power and flexibility to B2B sellers. We’re excited about where BigCommerce is headed and the impact these innovations will have on merchants.”

The new Enhanced Account Hierarchy and Advanced Permissioning includes:

Support for multi-tier account structures

Intuitive configuration tools for quick replication of complex buyer organizational setups

Granular, role-based access and dynamic permissioning for secure account management

Simplified bulk invoice payments and aggregated account data views

Self-service features for buyers to view invoices, orders and financial data across accounts

Streamlined assignments and delegated control to reduce manual administrative tasks

Designed for today’s complex B2B environment, these enhancements support enterprise-level account hierarchies and detailed, role-based permissions, unlocking the ability to scale rapidly while maintaining a personalized, high-touch customer experience. These features benefit B2B merchants by providing a platform that not only adapts to organizational structures but also accelerates sales cycles and enhances customer loyalty whether they’re selling to franchises or multinational corporations. The system’s advanced permissioning and intuitive account hierarchy enable faster negotiations, quicker decision-making and long-term scalability, ensuring a superior competitive edge in a fast-moving market.

“We can begin to truly extend our business towards that B2B2C vision model,” said Donald P. Polansky, senior manager of corporate systems development at GlassCraft Door Company, one of BigCommerce’s B2B customers. “Whether our direct customer has 2 or 20 locations, we can tailor their accounts to match their corporate structures and even bring their client’s business customers into our ecosystem. Working together with BigCommerce and their B2B team gives us a continual disruptive advantage without destroying the business foundations that already exist.”

“BigCommerce's Multi-Company Hierarchy feature allows us to more easily support merchants whose buyers manage payment and credit limits at the HQ level, within a single screen,” said Matt Sandham, director at Bspoq, a BigCommerce agency partner. “We're also able to put multiple companies who belong in the same group into a singular reference number for a more seamless integration with the buyer's ERP. Our merchants' account management teams say it has made huge time savings and significantly reduced the admin involved in setting up and managing their customer accounts.”

CPQ was built to help B2B businesses accelerate quote-to-cash cycles, drive revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction. With a streamlined quoting process, sales teams can spend more time building relationships and closing deals.

The new CPQ product features:

Single-page, mobile-optimized quote interface

Configurable quote views with customizable fields

Built-in company account creation and quick add products

Integrated shipping & tax API for real-time calculations

Auto-quoting options and tailored discount view controls

Support for both B2B and B2C quoting channels

“CPQ will help our clients speed up their quote approval processes,” Adam Thibodeaux, senior vice president of global sales at McFadyen Digital. “It will streamline call-in orders for our clients who take orders by phone, helping their sales teams and customers transition to self-service.”

“These innovations represent a forward-thinking approach to B2B ecommerce by marrying agility with enterprise-grade functionality without enterprise-level costs,” Owide said. “They reflect BigCommerce’s commitment to evolving its platform to meet increasingly complex use cases without added costs, technical debt and administrative overhead, positioning the company not only as a robust ecommerce solution provider but as a strategic partner in digital transformation.”

To learn more about BigCommerce’s B2B ecommerce solutions, click here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

