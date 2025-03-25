Enovis™ to Exhibit Extensive Range of Foot & Ankle Solutions at ACFAS 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV), a global medical technology innovator, will feature its expanding portfolio of foot and ankle solutions at this year’s American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Scientific Conference in Phoenix, Ariz., taking place March 27-30.

Coupled with evidence-based technologies, Enovis Foot & Ankle will spotlight its commitment to surgeon education and hands-on training, reinforcing its mission to Redefine Every Step. "We’re transforming what partnership means in foot and ankle surgery," said Gary Justak, President and General Manager of Enovis Foot & Ankle. "Beyond innovative implants and advanced technologies, we provide the training, tools, and collaboration surgeons need to enhance surgical outcomes and restore motion for patients—every step of the way."

The new Tarsoplasty Percutaneous Lapidus Correction System—an innovative approach to Lapidus bunionectomy—will be among the solutions featured. “Tarsoplasty provides foot and ankle surgeons a percutaneous Lapidus option through a controlled, reproducible system,” said Bradley P. Abicht, DPM, FACFAS. “By reducing the surgical footprint, this technique enhances a patient’s perioperative experience."

The array of advanced solutions shown will include:

Enovis will also highlight new research that compares the Arsenal Foot™ Plating System’s 30° screw angulation to 0–15°, examining how angulation, insertion sequence, and plate design influence compression and contact area—key factors in achieving stable fixation. A white paper with more information will be available at the Enovis booth.

Beyond the conference, Enovis invites attendees to two engagements bringing together leading experts to explore innovations transforming foot and ankle surgery. Enovis will host Phoenix Rising: Foot & Ankle Edition on March 28 from 6-9 p.m.; register here. Additionally, Enovis is sponsoring the Flatfoot/MIS Techniques Workshop (Cadaveric) on March 26, 1-5 p.m.

Visit booth 1820 to engage with Enovis products firsthand; for live updates during the conference, follow @enovisfootankle on Instagram and Enovis Foot & Ankle on LinkedIn.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

*Dr. Abicht is a paid consultant of Enovis.

