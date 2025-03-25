Intrado Launches NG Nexus™ to Help Providers Advance NG911 Adoption and Comply with FCC Regulation

LONGMONT, Colo., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado), a global leader in emergency communications, today announced the launch of NG Nexus™, a fully managed, hosted solution designed to help Originating Service Providers (OSPs) seamlessly comply with FCC regulations and support the nationwide transition to Next Generation 911 (NG911).

The Commission’s NG911 Transition Order (FCC 24-78) requires OSPs—including wireline, wireless, VoIP, and text providers—to deliver 911 traffic in an IP-based SIP format following a valid request from a Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) within strict compliance timelines. There are more than 6,000 PSAPs in the United States, and the FCC’s order requires OSPs to track the NG911 enablement status of each PSAP they serve, including whether the call center is completely ready, partially deployed, or not yet deployed. NG Nexus™ simplifies this transition by automatically determining a PSAP’s network readiness and enabling the delivery of emergency traffic in the correct format—whether legacy (non-SIP), SIP, or i3-formatted SIP—ensuring seamless interoperability.

“Transitioning to NG911 presents significant operational, financial and compliance challenges for OSPs,” said Brian Davenport, Chief Strategy Officer at Intrado. “With NG Nexus™, we remove the burden of compliance, enabling OSPs to focus on their core business while ensuring PSAPs in every community can take advantage of new, life-saving technologies as soon as possible.”

The key benefits of NG Nexus™ include:

Superior Caller Location and Routing, enabled by harnessing LIS, RDF, LRF, HELD/ADR, IPv6, and other technologies and protocols to deliver the most accurate results.

enabled by harnessing LIS, RDF, LRF, HELD/ADR, IPv6, and other technologies and protocols to deliver the most accurate results. Seamless Compliance , driven by a fully managed, hosted solution that eliminates the complexities of determining a PSAP’s NG911 capabilities.

, driven by a fully managed, hosted solution that eliminates the complexities of determining a PSAP’s NG911 capabilities. End-to-End Management , as Intrado partners with PSAPs and handles Request for Service (RFS) tracking, certificate management, and ongoing interoperability testing, reducing the operational strain on OSPs.

, as Intrado partners with PSAPs and handles Request for Service (RFS) tracking, certificate management, and ongoing interoperability testing, reducing the operational strain on OSPs. Future-Ready Technology , built to support EIDO and Forest Guide, when available, to deliver the most modern quality of service.

, built to support EIDO and Forest Guide, when available, to deliver the most modern quality of service. Trusted Expertise, provided by a partner that has led 911 innovation for over 45 years, working closely with OSPs, PSAPs, policymakers and the public safety industry to implement technologies, standards, and best practices for safer communities.



The FCC is expected to announce today that full compliance with the NG911 Transition Order is now required, and PSAPs may now begin issuing formal NG911 service requests. Once a PSAP sends an RFS, OSPs will be required to comply within six (for larger, nationwide providers) or 12 months (for smaller, regional providers) under the FCC’s rules. OSPs must act quickly and prepare now to ensure they meet the requirements for NG911 transition processes as mandated by the FCC.

NG Nexus™ is the most recent addition to Intrado’s robust portfolio of solutions designed to support OSP compliance with evolving public safety regulations and standards, including solutions to meet requirements for 911 outage notifications, 988 georouting, and location-based routing. NG Nexus™ is a testament to the company’s innovative leadership and commitment to helping providers of all sizes improve public safety response and outcomes across diverse geographic regions. The company remains focused on realizing a future of safety for all by helping to shape public safety regulation and legislation and providing flexible NG911 deployment options while maintaining support for diverse infrastructure needs.

The Intrado team will be onsite at the Competitive Carriers Association Mobile Carriers Show at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center from April 14–16. Attendees can find Intrado in the exhibition area at Booth #409, where the Intrado team will be available to discuss current and ongoing regulatory developments impacting providers. At the show, Intrado’s team of industry experts will also be participating in the following events to address recent and upcoming regulatory requirements and solutions for compliance:

On Tuesday, April 15 at 3:00 p.m., The 911 Regulatory Roadmap: Staying Ahead of Compliance, will be led by Jerry Wilke, Director of Sales Engineering, and Justin McLeod, Director of Product Management, at Intrado.

On Wednesday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m., Building Resilience: Safeguarding our Networks from Disaster, will feature Charles Gifford, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Intrado.

For more information about NG Nexus™, visit: https://www.intrado.com/service-provider-solutions/ng-nexus.

About Intrado

Intrado is the essential partner for those committed to saving lives and protecting communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

