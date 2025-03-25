H&R Block names Phillip Miller as Chief Information Security Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB), a leading provider of global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions, today announced that Phillip Miller will join the company as the new Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) as of March 31.

"We are thrilled to welcome Phillip to our leadership team," said Dara Redler, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. "His extensive experience and innovative approach to information security will be invaluable as we continue to prioritize protecting our clients."

Miller brings over 15 years of executive security experience across retail, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Miller has built and maintained strategic programs for companies to meet security, legal, privacy and regulatory frameworks.

Most recently, Phillip founded Qurple, LLC, where he served as an advisor and consultant for numerous companies. Prior to that, he held Vice President/Chief Information Security Officer roles at NetApp and Brooks Brother. Miller has also served as a Principal Security Advisor at Amazon Web Services where he advised financial services, health services, financial technology, and investment management companies on secure cloud computing and compliance strategies.

Miller is the author of "Hacking Success," a book on information security policy and artificial intelligence. He holds a UK law degree, is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and actively participates in privacy, ethics, and technology law forums.

