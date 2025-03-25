Komprise Automates Complex Unstructured Data Migrations

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise , the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, expands its industry-leading Komprise Elastic Data Migration to automate the end-to-end process of enterprise migrations, bringing increased efficiency and ROI for IT managers overseeing complex, large-scale data migrations.

Data migrations are problematic in enterprises, with many exceeding budgets and timelines – not only because migrating billions of files is complex, but also because the process is manual and error prone. Komprise Elastic Data Migration, which is already 25x faster than alternatives , is expanding its powerful analytics, fast data migration and flexible reporting capabilities to further simplify the process of complex migrations with high resiliency.

Highlights of the Komprise Spring 2025 release :

A core task in setting up migrations is configuring the destination share hierarchy and mapping data to it. This can be time-consuming when done manually for thousands of shares. Also, with many organizations using centralized storage teams to support multiple departments each with their own share hierarchies, data governance is complicated. Komprise eliminates these headaches with automatic creation of destination shares which directly map source hierarchies to the destination to increase transparency and minimize compliance risks. Automated user/permission mapping: The new security identifier (SID) Mapping feature automates the process of changing owner and group permissions when migrating files based on customer-defined mapping policies. Beyond saving time, SID mapping reduces the chance of manual errors to support data governance.

Komprise now automatically generates consolidated chain-of-custody reports for the entire migration. Chain of custody is often required in regulated industries to serve as evidence of successful transfers. These reports list each file along with its checksums computed on both source and destination and the timestamps of each checksum. With this level of transparency in a consolidated report, IT can now easily share it with relevant stakeholders, including compliance teams and departmental leaders. Transparent Share Mapping for Tiering: Data migrations provide an opportunity to right-place data as you migrate. The Komprise Smart Data Migration approach gives customers insight into the cold data they can tier to secondary storage. This reduces the amount of data that IT must migrate to new storage. Komprise Intelligent Data Management also allows transparent 1-1 mapping from file shares to object buckets for data tiering. Data owners can see the original file data hierarchy represented in a similar structure in the destination object buckets. This is particularly useful when the data is used for AI workflows as it provides transparent visibility into data lineage for AI data governance.

Established Unstructured Data Migration Partnerships

Prominent data storage technology and channel partners have adopted Komprise Elastic Data Migration as their preferred choice for moving petabyte-scale workloads, especially across hybrid IT environments.

Customers have migrated petabytes to Azure through the Azure Migrate Program, which funds the use of Komprise for cloud data migrations, as highlighted in Microsoft VP of Azure Storage, Aung Oo’s . AWS: Komprise, an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, is now prescribed by AWS for unstructured data migrations.

“As IT organizations face price increases for new technology amid tariff-induced supply chain pressures, cost savings and cost avoidance are top enterprise strategies,” said Krishna Subramanian, COO and co-founder of Komprise. “IT leaders are looking for efficiencies across the board and data migrations can incur unnecessary extra costs and risks. Komprise is continually adapting to these new realities with features that help stakeholders align on which unstructured data to move, automation to set up migrations and detailed reporting for ongoing data governance.”

Komprise Elastic Data Migration is available as a standalone software solution and is included in the Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform. Learn more here .

About Komprise

Komprise powers the connection between unstructured data management and AI. Komprise Intelligent Data Management delivers a single platform to easily analyze, migrate, transparently tier and manage the lifecycle of petabytes of file and object data across hybrid environments. With Komprise, enterprise IT gains full visibility across silos to optimize storage, backup, ransomware and cloud costs. Komprise Smart Data Workflows and the Komprise Global File Index unlock unstructured data insights and access for AI. www.komprise.com

