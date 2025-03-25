GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF (IONL), GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF (VRTL), and GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (RDTL) Launch Today.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a leading provider of high-conviction exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of three new leveraged single-stock ETFs: GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF (NYSE Arca: IONL), GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF (NYSE Arca: VRTL), and GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NYSE Arca: RDTL). These funds offer investors exposure to IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT), and Reddit (NYSE: RDDT), enabling traders to express bullish views on these companies.

GraniteShares’ leveraged ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to 200% of the daily performance of the respective underlying stocks. These funds are designed for sophisticated investors looking to capitalize on short-term movements in some of the market’s most innovative and disruptive companies.

High-Conviction Exposure to Leading Tech and AI Companies

IonQ (IONQ): As a pioneer in quantum computing, IonQ is at the forefront of developing next generation computing technologies that could transform industries ranging from cybersecurity to pharmaceuticals. With increasing investment in quantum research and growing institutional interest, we believe IonQ presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to cutting-edge technology.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT): A leader in digital infrastructure solutions, Vertiv is critical to supporting data centers, cloud computing, and AI-driven operations. As demand for AI and cloud computing accelerates, Vertiv continues to expand its role in ensuring the reliability and efficiency of the digital economy.

Reddit (RDDT): A social media platform with a highly engaged user base, Reddit recently made its public debut, capturing investor attention as a unique player in the digital content space. With its blend of community-driven engagement and advertising potential, Reddit is positioned as a growth stock in the evolving social media landscape.



Designed for Tactical Traders

The new leveraged ETFs provide traders with a tool to gain exposure to these stocks, making them ideal for those looking to execute short-term tactical trades. With 2x daily leverage, IONL, VRTL, and RDTL allow investors to take advantage of momentum and volatility in these high-profile companies.

“We continue to expand our suite of leveraged ETFs to meet the demand for high-conviction trading opportunities,” said Will Rhind, Founder of GraniteShares. “With the launch of IONL, VRTL, and RDTL, we are providing investors with targeted tools to access some of the most exciting companies in AI, cloud computing, and digital media.”

These new ETFs join GraniteShares’ growing lineup of single stock leveraged ETFs, offering traders innovative ways to capitalize on short-term market trends.

For more information on the new GraniteShares leveraged ETFs, read the company’s prospectus .

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an entrepreneurial ETF provider focused on high-conviction investment solutions. The firm offers a range of innovative ETFs spanning leveraged, inverse, and high-yield strategies, empowering investors with differentiated tools for portfolio construction. Founded in 2016, GraniteShares has grown rapidly by delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern market needs. For more information, visit www.graniteshares.com .

Media Contact:

GraniteShares Inc.

Attn: Media Relations

222 Broadway, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10038

844-476-8747

info@graniteshares.com

Disclaimer:

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Additional risks include Risk of the Underlying Stock, Derivatives Risk, Leverage Risk, Price Participation Risk, and Market Volatility Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Leveraged ETFs seek daily investment results that correspond to a multiple of the performance (both gains and losses) of an underlying index or security. Due to the compounding of daily returns, holding periods of greater than one day can result in performance that differs from the stated multiple. These ETFs are intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with leverage and seek short-term tactical trading strategies.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur costs that detract significantly from investment returns..

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.