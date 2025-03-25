MUHC Foundation Receives $2 million Donation to establish the MUHC’s Metabolic Centre of Excellence

MONTREAL, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is proud to announce a $2 million donation from Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. to support the establishment of the Metabolic Centre of Excellence at the MUHC. This contribution will help position the Centre as a global leader in patient-centred care, innovative research, and medical education for metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and related complications.

Metabolic disorders affect more than 50 per cent of the population, leading to serious health complications and placing a significant strain on the health care system. A metabolic disorder is a condition that disrupts the body’s process of converting food into energy and can be caused by genetic abnormalities, chemical reactions or organ dysfunction. With this donation from Novo Nordisk Canada, the MUHC’s Metabolic Centre of Excellence will address these challenges through a three-pronged approach: innovative research, clinical care, and world-class medical education.

“At the MUHC Foundation, our mission is to champion medical innovation in Quebec and drive world-class advancements in health care. The Metabolic Centre of Excellence will not only transform the way our experts approach metabolic disorders but also reinforce the MUHC’s position as a hub for groundbreaking research and patient-centred care. With Novo Nordisk Canada’s support, we are building a future where patients benefit from the latest medical discoveries and enhanced treatments.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation.

The Centre, which is part of the MUHC’s Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, will serve as a hub for pioneering research, leveraging the expertise of The Institute of the MUHC (RI-MUHC) to develop innovative treatments and interventions that will ultimately impact the health of our population. It will also establish state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary care models to help patients manage obesity and metabolic complications more effectively.

“This Centre will transform the standard of care for metabolic disease, in particular the future management of obesity and diabetes. By combining world-class research with cutting-edge clinical care, we can offer personalized treatments that improve long-term outcomes for patients. This significant donation will help us advance our mission to make Montreal a leader in metabolic medicine.”

—Dr. Michael Tsoukas, Co-Director of the Centre of Metabolic Excellence.

In addition to its focus on patient care and research, the Centre will expand medical education opportunities at the MUHC. Training programs will enhance expertise among health care professionals and establish best practices that can be replicated across Canada and beyond. Moreover, the Centre will implement outreach initiatives to improve access to care for underserved populations, including Indigenous communities in Northern Quebec.

“The impact of this Centre will be felt far beyond the walls of the MUHC. By cultivating national and international collaborations, we will contribute to a global shift in how metabolic disorders are managed. Our goal is to create a sustainable model of care that can be adapted worldwide.”

—Dr. Vanessa Tardio, Co-Director of the Centre of Metabolic Excellence.

As a leading academic health institution, the MUHC is dedicated to innovation in patient care, research, and education. The Metabolic Centre of Excellence is integral to this vision, ensuring that individuals living with obesity and diabetes receive comprehensive, evidence-based treatment to improve their health and quality of life.

“The MUHC is committed to advancing care for metabolic diseases and this Centre represents a significant step forward in that mission. Thanks to Novo Nordisk Canada’s generous support, we will be able to improve access to care, enhance patient outcomes and drive the next generation of research in metabolic health.”

—Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of the MUHC.

“Innovation is one of Novo Nordisk’s core values. We are proud to partner with the MUHC Foundation to support the MUHC’s Metabolic Centre of Excellence in its mission to revolutionize patient care and research for metabolic disorders, one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time.”

—Vince Lamanna, President, Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

“With 1 in 3 Canadians suffering from obesity, Novo Nordisk Canada’s donation to the MUHC’s Metabolic Centre of Excellence represents a vital investment in the education, research and innovation needed to treat one of the most pressing health challenges of our time,” said Dr. Bettina Hamelin, President of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC). “We are proud to represent an industry whose core focus is the health of Canadians through innovation.”

—Dr. Bettina Hamelin, President, Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC)

